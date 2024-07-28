Men's rugby placement matches: United States shut out in Olympic finale

Argentina vs. United States


Seventh place was on the road between Argentina and the USA and the South Individuals dominated on the way in which to a 19-0 win.

A great begin was wasted by the Individuals when Madison Hughes was tackled out of bounds proper earlier than the attempt line. Perry Baker was assessed a yellow card earlier than the half for slapping the ball. Argentina used the man-advantage to feed the ball out broad to Matias Osadczuk for the 7-0 lead on the half. 

Osadczuk tacked on early second-half attempt. The Individuals finest scoring likelihood got here after a Lucas Lacamp breakaway however an ankle sort out by Luciano Gonzalez and a not releasing penalty by Matai Leuta killed the chance. 

With 4 minutes remaining, Argentina nice Gaston Revol obtained a loud cheer from the group as he was subbed out in his final sevens match of his profession. Rodrigo Isgro scored the game-sealing attempt for Argentina. The Individuals had been shut out for the second time in Olympic event in what was seemingly Baker’s final worldwide match.

Argentina 19, United States 0

