Men’s rugby placement matches: United States shut out in Olympic finale

Seventh place was on the road between Argentina and the USA and the South Individuals dominated on the way in which to a 19-0 win.

A great begin was wasted by the Individuals when Madison Hughes was tackled out of bounds proper earlier than the attempt line. Perry Baker was assessed a yellow card earlier than the half for slapping the ball. Argentina used the man-advantage to feed the ball out broad to Matias Osadczuk for the 7-0 lead on the half.

Osadczuk tacked on early second-half attempt. The Individuals finest scoring likelihood got here after a Lucas Lacamp breakaway however an ankle sort out by Luciano Gonzalez and a not releasing penalty by Matai Leuta killed the chance.

With 4 minutes remaining, Argentina nice Gaston Revol obtained a loud cheer from the group as he was subbed out in his final sevens match of his profession. Rodrigo Isgro scored the game-sealing attempt for Argentina. The Individuals had been shut out for the second time in Olympic event in what was seemingly Baker’s final worldwide match.

Argentina 19, United States 0