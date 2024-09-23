Menendez Brothers Speak Out in New Netflix Doc After Monsters Release

Lyle and Eric Menéndez are breaking their silence in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Netflix introduced on Monday, September 23, that Lyle and Erik had been interviewed for The Menéndez Brothers. The documentary, which is about to be launched on October 7, additionally contains footage from conversations with juror Betty Oldfield, Kitty’s sister Joan Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

“Everybody asks why we killed our mother and father,” Lyle, 56, mentioned within the trailer utilizing an audio interview from jail. “Possibly now individuals can perceive the reality.”

Erik, 53, added: “What occurred that evening could be very well-known however a lot hasn’t been informed. … So, we weren’t those who informed the story about our lives. Two youngsters don’t commit this crime for cash.”

Lyle and Eric are each presently serving out their sentences of life with out parole in Donovan Correctional Facility after being arrested in 1990 on two counts of first-degree homicide. The brothers admitted to killing their mother and father, José and Kitty Menéndez following years of alleged bodily, emotional and sexual abuse.

The primary trial started in 1993 the place the brothers had been tried individually. The case in the end led to a mistrial after the jury was unable to succeed in a unanimous resolution. A retrial started in 1995 however the prosecution efficiently objected to a lot of the proof surrounding the abuse. Erik and Lyle — who had been being tried collectively this time — had been in the end discovered responsible of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life with out parole in 1996. They proceed to attraction the choice however have been denied.

The high-profile case was the topic of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix present Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, which began streaming on Thursday, September 19. The collection obtained backlash from viewers about a number of inaccuracies together with insinuations that Lyle and Erik had a romantic relationship.

Erik slammed the scripted collection for the way it portrayed him and Lyle.

“I believed we had moved past the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, making a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant likes rampant within the present,” learn a press release from Erik on Friday, September 20, that was shared on Lyle’s Fb web page. “I can solely imagine they had been performed so on objective. It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I say, I imagine Ryan Murphy can’t be this naive and inaccurate in regards to the details of our lives in order to do that with out unhealthy intent.”

He continued: “It’s unhappy for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths a number of steps backward — again by means of time to an period when the prosecution constructed a story on a perception system that males weren’t sexually abused, and that males skilled rape trauma in another way than girls. These terrible lies have been disrupted and uncovered by numerous courageous victims over the past 20 years who’ve damaged by means of their private disgrace and bravely spoken out.”

The Menéndez Brothers airs on Netflix October 7.