Memorable Fire Country Guest Stars: From Kane Brown to Jared Padalecki

CBS’ Hearth Nation isn’t only a present about inmates combating fires — there’s a powerful visitor star checklist as nicely.

The present, which premiered in 2022, follows Bode (Max Thieriot) as he will get an opportunity to shorten his jail sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode will get assigned to his hometown the place he reconnects together with his household and former buddies as he continues to make makes an attempt to redeem himself.

Season 2 threw viewers for a loop when Bode received an early launch from jail and is now a free man. The narrative shakeup was a change of tempo for Bode, which Thieriot solely advised Us Weekly allowed him to movie scenes with extra folks and in additional places throughout season 3.

“In lots of methods, season 3 is so new for me as a result of I’ve been in a position to act in all these areas and work together with so many alternative characters on the present. It was pretty restricted earlier than [because of Bode’s incarceration],” Thieriot advised Us in October 2024. “This season is absolutely about Bode attempting to perform [his legacy as a firefighter] and what the hurdles are which might be in his means and what obstacles he may face alongside the way in which. There’s additionally simply the dynamics of lots of totally different relationships that he’s concerned with now that he’s exterior. There are not one of the restrictions of camp or jail; it’s simply what occurs to this man now that he’s free.”

Earlier than season 3 even premiered, CBS revealed that the brand new episodes would function new — but acquainted — faces together with Jared Padalecki. Maintain scrolling for a information to the present’s largest visitor stars over time: