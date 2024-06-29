Meme Coins Soar 6% In 24 Hours As Popcat And Mog Coin Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The market cap for meme cash surged greater than 6% within the final 24 hours after Popcat (SOL) POPCAT and Mog Coin (MOG) exploded.

POPCAT noticed its worth soar over 60% all through the previous day of buying and selling. This meteoric rise pushed the crypto’s worth to $0.3978 as of 4:00 a.m. EST. Equally, MOG recorded a formidable 24-hour acquire of greater than 44% to spice up its buying and selling worth to $0.000001393.

BENDOG, PSPS And APU Be part of The Prime 5 Gainers Listing

Ben the Canine (BENDOG) emerged because the third best-performing meme coin all through the previous buying and selling day. Throughout this time, the crypto skilled an over 34% uptick in worth.

BobaCat (PSPS) recorded a smaller however nonetheless spectacular acquire exceeding 22%. Shut on its heels is Apu Apustaja (APU), with an analogous sized 24-hour acquire.

Prime performers within the meme coin market (Supply: CoinMarketCap)

For POPCAT and MOG, the current worth surges have been an extension of their respective weekly performances. In the meantime, BENDOG’s substantial enhance within the final 24 hours was sufficient to push its efficiency during the last 7 days out of the purple.

APU and PSPS, nonetheless, have been unable to erase their weekly losses. PSPS was nonetheless down greater than 6% within the final 7 days, whereas APU’s weekly efficiency remained over 30% within the purple.

Buyers Pump Political Meme Cash

Many political meme cash additionally noticed their costs surge during the last 24 hours. Amongst this subset of cryptos, tooker kurlson (TOOKER), Jeo Boden (BODEN) and Alux Jownes (JOWNES) managed to print the largest beneficial properties.

TOOKER soared over 52% to push its worth to $0.02529. In the meantime, BODEN and JOWNES each registered 24-hour beneficial properties larger than 51%.

