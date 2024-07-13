Meme Coins Plummet As Crypto Crash Deepens, Fear And Greed Index Plunges To Lowest Since January 2023

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Meme cash plunged 9% because the crypto crash deepened and the Crypto Concern and Greed Index plummeted to its lowest level since January final yr.

Frog-themed Pepe (PEPE) was the largest loser up to now 24 hours with a ten% loss, whereas Solana meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) registered the second largest fall to commerce at $1.68 as of two:40 a.m. EST.

BODEN, TREMP And MOTHER Endure In Newest Crypto Crash

Shark Cat (SC) bled probably the most within the newest crypto crash after its worth dived greater than 29%. This was additionally a continuation of its detrimental streak over the previous 7 days, with the meme coin 52% within the pink on the weekly timeframe.

Largest meme coin losers over the previous 24 hours (Supply: CoinGecko)

Political meme cash Jeo Boden (BODEN) and Doland Tremp (TREMP) noticed their costs fall 26% and 24%, respectively.

In the meantime, the meme coin linked to Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, Mom Iggy (MOTHER), plunged greater than 21% after the crypto had earlier recorded an intraday excessive at $0.04415.

Titans Take A Knock Amid The Crypto Crash

Market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) additionally fell. BTC briefly dropped under the important thing $55K mark, however has since been capable of get better to commerce at $55,608.64. Regardless of reclaiming a place above this main worth level, the flagship crypto was nonetheless within the pink by greater than 3%.

NEWS: #Bitcoin is now buying and selling under $55K. The place do you see the market going? pic.twitter.com/shMR9oL64y — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 8, 2024

ETH dropped over 3%, taking the worth of the most important altcoin by market cap under $3K.

Whereas the crypto and meme coin markets proceed to bleed, some traders are taking shelter in presales that won’t be uncovered to market forces till they checklist.

Three of the very best crypto presales proper now are WienerAI (WAI), which has raised greater than $7.2 million, Tamagotchi remake PlayDoge (PLAY) with $5.4 million, and Layer 2 token Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has amassed $2.7 million in funding in a little bit greater than two weeks.

