Meme Coins Plummet 11% Amid The Crypto Crash, Sparking Scramble To Buy The Dip

The meme coin market plunged 11% within the newest crypto crash, prompting merchants to hunt methods to purchase the dip.

Nearly the entire greatest losers within the meme coin market noticed costs plummet greater than 20%. Mumu the Bull (MUMU) bled probably the most amongst main meme cash after it shed greater than 29% of its worth.

Jeo Boden Takes A Knock

The political meme coin linked to present U.S. President Joe Biden, Jeo Boden (BODEN), was the second greatest loser. Its weekly efficiency was shoved additional into the pink following a 23% drop within the final 24 hours.

Consequently, BODEN was down 72% on the weekly timeframe to commerce at $0.03539 as of two:45 a.m. EST.

Greatest meme coin losers (Supply: CoinGecko)

Many Solana meme cash made their approach into the highest 10 greatest losers listing as effectively. Popcat (POPCAT), Catwifhat ($CWIF), Michi ($MICHI) and Slerf (SLERF) all registered a number of the largest worth drops.

POPCAT plunged greater than 21%, whereas $CWIF and $MICHI recorded 24-hour losses of 20% and 23%, respectively. Sloth-themed token SLERF was the one meme coin within the high 10 loser listing that noticed its worth fall lower than 20%.

Merchants Mull How To Purchase The Dip As DOGE, SHIB, And PEPE Plunge

Meme coin leaders Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) all suffered 24-hour losses as effectively. The oldest tokens on this subset of the market, DOGE and SHIB, noticed their costs drop over 6% and seven%, respectively. Traders additionally dumped PEPE through the previous day of buying and selling, leading to a 11% loss.

With even the most important meme cash unable to fend off the promote quantity that just lately hit the market, merchants and buyers are in search of methods to purchase the dip.

Some are turning to tokens which might be of their ICO section, which implies they’re sheltered type the present volatility whereas having doubtlessly sturdy upside potential.

Amongst analyst favorites proper now are the layer-2 PEPE different known as Pepe Unchained (PEPU), the newly launched Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), seen as an alternative choice to SHIB, and the DOGE-derivative P2E undertaking PlayDoge (PLAY) .

