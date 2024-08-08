Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues As DOGE, SHIB, And PEPE All Plunge

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The meme coin massacre continued because the sector’s market capitalization plunged over 5% previously day, with market titans Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) all struggling losses.

The DOGE worth tumbled greater than over 3% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1162 as of three:50 a.m. EST, whereas dog-themed rival SHIB dropped by an similar quantity. PEPE plummeted 5%, taking its weekly loss to fifteen%.

High 5 Meme Cash Hit In Newest Meme Coin Massacre

High 5 meme cash by market cap (Supply: CoinGecko)

WIF Suffers The Most With A 27% Weekly Plunge

PEPE”s dismal weekly efficiency was, nevertheless, overshadowed by Dogwifhat (WIF), which has plunged greater than 27% over the identical timeframe. This comes after it additionally registered the largest 24-hour lack of the highest 5 meme cash, with its worth falling over 6%.

9 of the opposite high 10 largest meme cash additionally fell sufferer to the continued selloff. Mog Coin (MOG) dived 16% within the final 24 hours, whereas Guide of Meme (BOME) and Brett (BRETT) plummeted 9% and 5%, respectively. Buyers additionally decreased publicity to FLOKI and Bonk (BONK).

Solely POPCAT (POPCAT) emerged unscathed among the many high 10 meme cash, posting a gravity-defying 6% acquire.

Meme Coin Presales Defy Gravity

With meme cash persevering with to bleed, buyers would possibly flip to presale tokens, which have large upside potential whereas offering shelter from market turbulence earlier than they’re listed.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) and WienerAI (WAI) are amongst meme coin ICOs that proceed to build up funds at a speedy tempo, regardless of the meme coin market massacre.

PEPU now stands at greater than $6.8 million in funds raised whereas WAI has stormed previous $9 million because it gives a final probability to purchase earlier than its itemizing on August 5

That feeling if you end up within the Pepe Unchained Presale 🐸🙃 pic.twitter.com/2yzu5NnMJd — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 30, 2024

