Meme Ai Price Prediction: MEMEAI Plunges 22% As Analysts Say This Latest AI Meme Coin Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The Meme AI value plunged 22% over the past 24 hours to commerce at $0.00284588 as of 6:11 p.m. EST, in accordance with CoinGecko,

Meme Ai Worth Prediction: Can It Rebound?

Analysing Meme Ai value charts, we see a descending triangle, recognized with a collection of decrease highs forming the higher boundary and a comparatively horizontal decrease boundary.

This sample suggests a buildup of promoting strain as consumers fail to push costs larger, leading to decrease highs. The breakout usually happens within the path of the present development, which, on this case, is downward.

The worth motion has been consolidating inside the triangle, with a noticeable lower in volatility. This compression signifies a possible breakout as the worth approaches the triangle’s apex.

On the proper aspect of the chart, there’s a sharp dip adopted by a fast restoration, suggesting a possible false breakdown or a retest of the decrease boundary. This value motion can entice early sellers and result in a short-term rally.

Taking a look at different indicators, we see that the Cash Stream Index (MFI) is at present at 96.87, overbought territory. This means that the latest shopping for strain could be unsustainable, and a pullback might be imminent.

The MFI’s overbought situation aligns with the bearish nature of the descending triangle, rising the chance of a downward breakout. Alternatively, we see that the Common Directional Index (ADX) is at 17.19, indicating a weak development.

The low ADX worth means that the market is in a consolidation part, which is typical earlier than a big breakout. A rising ADX following a breakout would affirm the energy of the brand new development path.

The Meme AI (MEAI/USDT) chart signifies a possible bearish breakout from a descending triangle sample. The overbought MFI and the low ADX worth counsel that the worth might expertise elevated volatility quickly.

Merchants ought to look ahead to a confirmed breakout under the help degree, which might sign an additional decline in the direction of the goal of 0.0024 USDT. Conversely, a false breakdown and subsequent rise above the higher boundary might invalidate the bearish outlook and counsel a short-term bullish reversal.

4-hour MEME AI/USDT Chart | Supply: TradingView

As traders put together for an additional drop within the Meme Ai value, new presale WienerAI (WAI) has secured over $7 million in funding. That early success has been primarily attributed to its distinctive mix of AI know-how and meme coin enchantment.

A Worthy Funding?



WAI will shortly launch a buying and selling bot that facilitates buying and selling for token holders. Though the idea of a buying and selling assistant pushed by AI might initially sound daunting, WAI simplifies it for customers no matter experience degree.

WienerAI offers token holders with a radical market evaluation designed to extend your probabilities of success once you ask in your subsequent commerce suggestion.

This instrument considerably improves standard on-chain buying and selling, which frequently has issues like lengthy wait occasions, MEV assaults, and transaction failures.

WienerAI additionally affords a gorgeous staking alternative with annual returns at present pegged at 161%.

In keeping with 99Bitcoins, a well known cryptocurrency YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers, $WAI might 100x after launch.



The present value of WienerAI tokens is $0.000725 every. Purchase now in case you are earlier than a value rise in lower than 11 hours.

Purchase WAI tokens right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

