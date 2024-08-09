Melissa Etheridge To Headline The Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives

PITTSBURGH, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Rock and blues legend Melissa Etheridge has been introduced because the headliner for the Girls Who Rock Profit Live performance Introduced by Gibson Provides.

Set for Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on August twenty eighth, the present will function a 100% female-fronted music lineup, as a part of WWR’s mission is to assist ladies in music.

Together with Etheridge, may even embrace DJ Femi, a efficiency from this yr’s WWR Rising Star Contest Winner, and a particular in-show second honoring SURVIVORS WHO ROCK, offered by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

iHeart Radio 102.5 WDVE rock radio character Michele Michaels can be honored reside with the 2024 WWR Influence Award and the present can be hosted by actor and singer-songwriter Margot Bingham.

All proceeds from the live performance will go to assist ladies’s well being analysis at Magee-Womens Analysis Institute (MWRI), the nation’s first and largest analysis institute devoted solely to life-saving ladies’s well being analysis and reproductive biology.

“The Girls Who Rock profit live performance is all about elevating funds for life-saving ladies’s well being analysis which is underfunded and understudied,” says Melissa Etheridge. “I went by my very own well being concern 20 years in the past, I’m nonetheless most cancers free now and I understand how essential it’s for girls’s well being to be studied particularly and independently.”

Music followers that may’t attend the August 28 live performance in Pittsburgh can take part in a charity public sale for a Gibson 1968 Les Paul Customized guitar in Ebony, autographed by Melissa Etheridge on CharityBuzz.com. All proceeds from the public sale of the Les Paul Customized guitar will go to assist the essential work of the Magee-Womens Analysis Institute and Basis.

Tickets for the 2024 Girls Who Rock™ Profit Live performance are on sale now.