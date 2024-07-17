Melanie Lynskey Is ‘Bursting With Joy’ After Fans Slam Troll

Melanie Lynskey’s followers aren’t standing for any trolling — and he or she’s returning the love for his or her unwavering assist.

“I really feel like I ought to allow you to all know that I’ve learn your replies to the misogynistic woman’s unsuccessful tweet. I’m truthfully bursting with pleasure to have the assist of so many very, very humorous and good and sort individuals,” the 47-year-old wrote on Monday, July 15, through her X account.

The Final of Us star discovered herself the topic of an internet troll who questioned Lynskey’s credibility portraying the character of Kathleen Coghlan, a revolutionary chief in a post-apocalyptic American society, on the HBO collection.

“American tradition has indoctrinated us into considering you don’t want management traits, character, or abilities to be an precise chief,” the poster wrote on X, previously Twitter, Sunday. “You simply have to be a minority that seems like try to be in such a place and it’s granted.”

Notably, the poster combined up two of Lynskey’s hottest roles — appropriately exhibiting a photograph of her in The Final of Us as Coghlan, however commenting, “Instance: this BS from Yellowjackets. Nobody would observe Melanie Lynskey as a frontrunner.”

Fan response was swift, with many calling out the misogynistic implications of the tweet, in addition to mentioning that the poster didn’t even know the distinction between the 2 collection Lynskey stars in.

“You’ve already embarrassed your self sufficient, however let’s transfer past that. Are you able to clarify how white girls are minorities?” one fan replied. “Or the way you simply checked out an image of a personality & determined it didn’t possess management abilities in case your level *isn’t* that girls simply can’t be leaders.”

“You may have awoken the blood hive,” tweeted one other fan, whereas nonetheless one other famous, “You don’t even know the distinction between The Final of Us and Yellowjackets so take a number of seats. And I might observe Melanie Lynskey ANYWHERE.”

Lynskey took to X herself Monday to let followers know she’d learn each the offensive callout and that she appreciated the following clapback from her supporters.

“I’ll say truthfully that my coronary heart breaks a bit for any one who remains to be caught up in believing there’s a suitable technique to look in an effort to be beloved/accepted/revered. I spent a few years in that headspace and it was torture,” she wrote.

“It was a revelation once I stopped worrying about my thigh hole to comprehend how robust I felt,” Lynskey continued. “Having the ability to dwell because the happiest, healthiest, kindest (to myself and others) and most totally realized model of myself felt like gaining a superpower.”

Concluding with “you all are very very humorous and I actually love you,” Lynskey urged her followers however to “go away this woman alone” and “if you happen to’re the praying kind, say some prayers for her therapeutic and for her coronary heart.”

Lynskey, who’s married to and shares a daughter with actor Jason Ritter, has been nominated for Emmys for each The Final of Us and Yellowjackets; twice for the latter as Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence in 2022 and 2023, and as soon as for the previous as Excellent Visitor Actress in a Drama Sequence in 2023.