Melania Trump’s Reaction To Kid Rock’s RNC Performance Goes Viral

Movies of Melania Trump reacting to Child Rock’s efficiency on the Republican Nationwide Conference have gone viral on-line—and in a single clip, it appears like she’s attempting to not chuckle.

Child Rock—whose given identify is Robert James Ritchie—introduced the gang to its toes on Thursday and had them chanting “Combat! Combat! Combat!” for Donald Trump, Republican 2024 presidential nominee.

The rapper and ardent Trump supporter made just a few adjustments to his hit music American Dangerous Ass to tailor it to the upcoming election. Rather than the unique lyrics, “Hey! Hey! Hey!” he had the viewers yelling “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and he had named key battlegrounds for the upcoming presidential election, corresponding to Pennsylvania and Arizona, as a substitute of the areas named within the authentic model of the music.

Melania Trump’s response to Child Rock’s efficiency has taken off on X, previously Twitter. Newsweek contacted Melania Trump’s press staff by way of the Workplace of Donald Trump web site on Friday.

In a single video uploaded to the social media web site by consumer @emilybernay, it seems that the previous first girl is stifling amusing.

“Melania Trump attempting to not chuckle at Child Rock is the funniest factor I’ve ever seen,” the video is captioned. It had been seen 229,100 instances on the time of writing.

In one other video uploaded to X, this time by consumer @suspiciousminds, Melania Trump has her mouth agape as she watches.

“Prime tier protection from @CNN for this response from Melania Trump to Child Rock #RNCConvention,” the caption reads. The video had been seen 166,900 instances.

Melania Trump arrived on the RNC at round 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, her first look on the conference.

Earlier than Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday evening, an image of him and Melania Trump holding fingers in an RNC hallway went viral on X. The submit, made by X consumer and Trump supporter Ian Miles Cheong, obtained 56,100 within the first 20 minutes of it being shared.

Melania Trump and Child Rock. Movies of the previous first girl reacting to Child Rock performing on the RNC have gone viral.

Though the Trumps have posed for footage whereas holding fingers prior to now, they aren’t identified for public shows of affection. Melania Trump has been noticed pulling her hand away from her husband and swatting away the gesture. On Thursday she was additionally accused of “dodging” a kiss from Donald Trump in a video that has gone viral.

The second occurred in the course of the former president’s acceptance speech after he was confirmed because the Republican Celebration’s official candidate for president.

Elsewhere within the evening, Child Rock heaped reward on Donald Trump, saying: “Women and gents, prepare for essentially the most patriotic, badass on earth, President Donald J. Trump.”

Over the previous decade, Child Rock has grown more and more polarizing. He has lengthy been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, which has oftentimes resulted in backlash. The rapper has began to make his concert events resemble Trump rallies by placing the previous president on a large display, telling his viewers “That is your president now, so take care of it!” in response to considered one of his friends.

Donald Trump has returned the favor by having Child Rock carry out at RNC, introducing the rapper at considered one of his tour stops and showing with him at a UFC struggle in 2023.