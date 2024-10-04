Melania Trump breaks with GOP, says she supports abortion rights

CHICAGO (AP) — Melania Trump revealed her help for abortion rights Thursday forward of the discharge of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark distinction along with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the essential election situation.

In a video posted to her X account Thursday morning, the previous first girl defended ladies’s “particular person freedoms” to do what they need with their our bodies — a place at odds with a lot of the Republican Social gathering and her personal husband, who has struggled to discover a constant message on abortion whereas wedged between anti-abortion supporters inside his base and nearly all of Individuals who help abortion rights.

“Particular person freedom is a elementary precept that I safeguard,” Melania Trump mentioned within the video. “Unquestionably, there isn’t any room for compromise relating to this important proper that each one ladies possess from delivery: particular person freedom. What does ‘my physique, my alternative’ actually imply?”

The video seems to substantiate excerpts of her self-titled memoir reported by The Guardian on Wednesday.

Melania Trump has hardly ever publicly expressed her private political opinions and has been largely absent from the marketing campaign path. However in her memoir, set to be launched publicly subsequent Tuesday, she argues that the choice to finish a being pregnant ought to be left to a lady and her physician, “free from any intervention of strain from the federal government,” in keeping with the revealed excerpts.

“Why ought to anybody apart from the girl herself have the ability to find out what she does along with her personal physique?” she wrote, in keeping with The Guardian. “A girl’s elementary proper of particular person liberty, to her personal life, grants her the authority to terminate her being pregnant if she needs.”

Melania Trump writes that she has “carried this perception with me all through my complete grownup life.”

These views distinction sharply with the GOP’s anti-abortion platform and with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly taken credit score for appointing the three Supreme Court docket justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade and boasted about returning the abortion query to the states. Democrats have blamed the previous president for the extreme deterioration of reproductive rights as abortion bans have been applied in giant swaths of the nation following the overturning of the landmark case, which had granted a constitutional proper to abortion.

Donald Trump mentioned Thursday that he had talked to his spouse in regards to the e-book and informed her to “go along with your coronary heart.”

“We spoke about it. And I mentioned, it’s important to write what you consider. I’m not going to let you know what to do. You need to write what you consider,” he informed Fox Information, including, “There are some folks which might be very, very far proper on the difficulty, that means with out exceptions, after which there are different folks that view it just a little bit in another way than that.”

Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ marketing campaign famous Trump’s function in ending Roe v. Wade in an announcement reacting to Melania Trump’s protection of abortion rights.

“Sadly for the ladies throughout America, Mrs. Trump’s husband firmly disagrees along with her which explains that a couple of in three American ladies dwell beneath a Trump Abortion Ban that threatens their well being, their freedom, and their lives,” Harris marketing campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika mentioned in an announcement. “Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear: If he wins in November, he’ll ban abortion nationwide, punish ladies, and limit ladies’s entry to reproductive well being care.”

Donald Trump on Tuesday mentioned he would veto a federal abortion ban, the primary time he has explicitly mentioned so after beforehand refusing to reply questions on the topic. Abortion rights advocates are skeptical, nevertheless, saying Trump can’t be trusted to not limit reproductive rights.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Deliberate Parenthood Motion Fund, mentioned the memoir is one other instance of “the Trumps enjoying voters like a fiddle.”

“As president, (Trump) made it his mission to get Roe v. Wade overturned,” she mentioned in an announcement. “Melania stood by him, by no means as soon as publicly disavowing his actions till weeks earlier than an election the place our our bodies are once more on the poll and they’re dropping voters to this situation. Learn between the strains.”

Democratic strategist Brittany Crampsie known as the memoir’s launch a “clear try and attraction to extra reasonable voters and to reasonable JD Vance’s very clearly excessive views on the difficulty.” However she was skeptical that the transfer would work in favor of Trump, saying his shifting views “have already confused voters and sowed mistrust.”

Melania Trump additionally defends abortions later in being pregnant, asserting that “most abortions performed in the course of the later levels of being pregnant have been the results of extreme fetal abnormalities that in all probability would have led to the loss of life or stillbirth of the kid. Even perhaps the loss of life of the mom.”

“These circumstances have been extraordinarily uncommon and usually occurred after a number of consultations between the girl and her physician,” she writes.

These views seem diametrically against her husband, who has typically parroted misinformation about abortions later in being pregnant, falsely claiming that Democrats help abortion “after delivery,” although infanticide is outlawed in each state.

The nationwide abortion group SBA Professional-Life America denounced the previous first girl’s views on abortion, together with her feedback on abortion later in being pregnant, however mentioned their “precedence is to defeat Kamala Harris.”

“Girls with unplanned pregnancies are crying out for extra assets, no more abortions,” the group’s president Marjorie Dannenfelser mentioned in an announcement. “We should have compassion for them and for infants within the womb who are suffering from brutal abortions.”

Mary Ruth Ziegler, a regulation professor on the College of California, Davis Faculty of Regulation who focuses on reproductive rights regulation and historical past, mentioned it’s unclear if the memoir’s launch so near the election was an try to assist Donald Trump. However she did observe that Melania Trump’s cut up from Trump on the difficulty is just not unusual traditionally.

There’s “a fairly deep historical past of first women being extra supportive of abortion rights than their husbands,” together with Betty Ford, a vocal abortion rights supporter and the spouse of former President Gerald Ford, Ziegler mentioned.

Donald Trump promoted his spouse’s e-book at a September rally in New York, calling on supporters to “exit and get her e-book.” It’s unclear if the previous president has learn the e-book.

“Exit and purchase it,” he informed the gang. “It’s nice. And if she says unhealthy issues about me, I’ll name you all up, and I’ll say, ‘Don’t purchase it.’”