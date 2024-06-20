Mel Brooks making ‘Spaceballs’ sequel starring Josh Gad

Comedy legend and 97-year-old Mel Brooks is producing a “Spaceballs” sequel starring Josh Gad.

Brooks and Gad are producing the film for Amazon MGM Studios primarily based on a screenplay by Gad and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” writers Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) will direct.

No different casting info was introduced.

“My cellphone has by no means exploded as onerous because it did right now,” Gad captioned an Instagram put up in regards to the information. “We’re very excited! Early days nonetheless, however working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make one thing worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true. … We’re doing the whole lot in our energy alongside Mel to ensure you get what you’ve waited 37 lengthy years for. EVERYTHING 🚀 #maytheschwartzbewithyou”

Gad teased his pleasure about an upcoming undertaking in one other Instagram put up a number of weeks in the past.

“Simply handed in a movie script that I believe stands out as the funniest and neatest thing I’ve ever labored on and I’m so freaking excited,” Gad captioned a photograph of a redacted script cowl web page.

Plot particulars are being saved underneath wraps however the quantity of “Star Wars” and different sci-fi materials obtainable to satirize has solely grown since Brooks’ first parody film.

The unique “Spaceballs” — which was launched in theaters 37 years in the past, and 10 years after “Star Wars” — starred Brooks, Invoice Pullman, John Sweet, Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers, Rick Moranis and Dick Van Patten. A minor field workplace hit on the time, it gained cult standing on dwelling video and as a staple of cable TV.

The brand new undertaking marks the second sequel Brooks has been concerned with in recent times after producing 2023’s “Historical past of the World: Half II,” a follow-up to 1981’s “Historical past of the World: Half I.” That sequel was launched on Hulu.

Brooks additionally obtained the Profession Achievement Award on the Peabody Awards earlier this month.