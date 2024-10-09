Megyn Kelly’s One-Sided Beef With Taylor Swift: A Timeline

The commentator has known as the star a nasty sport, an “elite snob” and rather more through the years.
Taylor Swift has by no means publicly addressed Megyn Kelly, however that hasn’t prevented the pop famous person from pushing the conservative commentator’s buttons.
As Swift has grow to be extra politically concerned within the latter years of her profession, continuously aligning herself with liberal politicians and the Democratic social gathering, Kelly — whose personal political opinions are diametrically against the “Anti-Hero” singer’s — has made her disapproval clear on a couple of event. The Fox Information alum has additionally taken situation up to now with Swift and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce’s relationship, be it the frequency with which information networks cowl their romance or the couple’s actions that led Kelly to deem them “elite snobs.”
However whereas Swift is certainly one of Kelly’s go-to subjects of dialogue within the music world, she isn’t the one artist who’s grabbed the Megyn Kelly Present host’s consideration. Kelly has additionally come after everybody from Katy Perry — for posting an edited model of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech at Benedictine Faculty — to Usher over his 2024 Tremendous Bowl Halftime Present efficiency and Zach Bryan for, satirically, strolling again on his declare that Ye (previously Kanye West) is best than Swift in a since-deleted tweet.
Even so, Swift is one artist specifically about whom Kelly has had quite a bit to say. Whether or not you’re trying to reminisce on a chronological historical past of the anchor’s points with the pop star or checking again for updates as they unfold, hold studying to see Billboard‘s timeline of their one-sided beef under.
-
October 2023: Megyn Says She’s “So Performed” With Tayvis
Although numerous followers have been over the moon when Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in fall 2023, Kelly wasn’t as enthused. “I’m over it,” she ranted throughout a digital interview with Sky Information Australia that October. “I don’t care. I’m so finished.”
“It’s not their fault completely,” Kelly continued. “It’s actually the fault of the NFL and our disgusting, perverted media that has determined to make them into the subsequent, what, Diana and Charles? It’s absurd. They’re masking them like they’re two world leaders on whose each transfer we should cling. Our obsession right here in America with celeb is so unattractive. It’s so unbecoming of us.”
“I hope issues work out with them, but it surely’s not going to,” she added. “Hope that they’re tremendous pleased, however they’re not going to be.”
-
December 2023: Megyn Slams Taylor for Attending Comedy Present Fundraiser for Gaza
After Swift attended Ramy Youssef’s stand-up comedy present in Brooklyn, New York — an occasion that doubled as a fundraiser for humanitarian reduction in Gaza amid the continued Israel-Hamas warfare — Kelly had some ideas to share throughout an episode of her present.
Along with claiming that Swift “owes Israelis and Jewish People an apology,” Kelly known as for followers to boycott the singer. “I hope they boycott her occasions till she points it as a result of attending this factor was fallacious,” she stated earlier than straight addressing the singer: “You clearly know nothing.”
-
January 2024: Megyn Says Taylor Wasn’t a “Good Sport” at Golden Globes
Probably the most talked-about moments on the 2024 Golden Globes was host Jo Koy’s poorly obtained joke in regards to the pop star throughout his opening monologue. “The massive distinction between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we’ve got fewer digital camera photographs of Taylor Swift,” the comic joked on the time, after which cameras lower to a stony-faced Swift taking an unenthused sip of her drink.
Shortly afterward, Kelly took to her Sirius XM present to share her ideas on Swift’s response. “Can’t she simply, like, present that she’s a very good sport? I believe she made the fallacious transfer,” the commentator stated. “By the best way, she’s not in cost with the variety of occasions the NFL chooses to place her on cam. That’s not her fault.”
For what it’s price, Koy later conceded that his quip was “a bizarre joke,” and argued that “it was extra of a jab towards the NFL. Nevertheless it simply didn’t come out that manner.”
-
September 2024: Megyn Calls Taylor & Travis “Elite Snobs”
Kelly didn’t take kindly to Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris within the 2024 presidential election. After the pop star wrote that she’d be voting for the Democratic ticket in a submit calling the VP a “steady-handed, gifted chief” who “fights for the rights and causes I consider want a warrior to champion them,” the conservative commentator fired again on her YouTube present.
“F you, Taylor Swift,” Kelly stated, calling the Grammy winner and Kelce the “epitomes of elite snobs,” earlier than declaring that she was “allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a s–t who will get upset. That is disgusting.”
“They each have gazillions of {dollars},” continued Kelly, who beforehand cited vaccine misinformation as a purpose to criticize the soccer participant’s participation in a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot marketing campaign. “She doesn’t care what occurs to those children, identical to he [Kelce] doesn’t give a s–t what occurs to all of the younger males who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”