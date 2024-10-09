Megyn Kelly’s One-Sided Beef With Taylor Swift: A Timeline

Taylor Swift has by no means publicly addressed Megyn Kelly, however that hasn’t prevented the pop famous person from pushing the conservative commentator’s buttons.

As Swift has grow to be extra politically concerned within the latter years of her profession, continuously aligning herself with liberal politicians and the Democratic social gathering, Kelly — whose personal political opinions are diametrically against the “Anti-Hero” singer’s — has made her disapproval clear on a couple of event. The Fox Information alum has additionally taken situation up to now with Swift and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce’s relationship, be it the frequency with which information networks cowl their romance or the couple’s actions that led Kelly to deem them “elite snobs.”

However whereas Swift is certainly one of Kelly’s go-to subjects of dialogue within the music world, she isn’t the one artist who’s grabbed the Megyn Kelly Present host’s consideration. Kelly has additionally come after everybody from Katy Perry — for posting an edited model of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech at Benedictine Faculty — to Usher over his 2024 Tremendous Bowl Halftime Present efficiency and Zach Bryan for, satirically, strolling again on his declare that Ye (previously Kanye West) is best than Swift in a since-deleted tweet.

Even so, Swift is one artist specifically about whom Kelly has had quite a bit to say. Whether or not you’re trying to reminisce on a chronological historical past of the anchor’s points with the pop star or checking again for updates as they unfold, hold studying to see Billboard‘s timeline of their one-sided beef under.