Megan Thee Stallion to perform at VP Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will maintain a rally Tuesday evening in Atlanta as she ramps up her marketing campaign because the Democratic nominee for president, however she won’t be the largest star on the rally’s ticket.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will carry out to fortify younger voters, she introduced on her Instagram web page Monday, saying “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW”.

Megan Thee Stallion has greater than 32 million followers on the social media platform.

Who’s Megan Thee Stallion?

The three-time Grammy Award winner has a pair No. 1 hits within the U.S. with the songs ‘Savage’ with Beyonce and the tune ‘WAP’ with Cardi B. Her debut album, Good Information, launched in 2020, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Prime 100.

Harris is rallying in a battleground state simply over per week after President Joe Biden selected to drop out of the presidential race in opposition to republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden gained Georgia in 2020 by slightly below 12,000 complete votes.

Why is Megan Thee Stallion becoming a member of VP Kamala Harris?

Whereas a Democratic nominee hasn’t formally been introduced, the main candidate is VP Harris.

Harris has raised over $200 million since Biden dropped out of the race, her election marketing campaign introduced.

Harris’s probably candidacy has impressed the youth vote, with singer-songwriter Charli XCX writing on X that ‘Kamala is Brat’, a youth time period that means that somebody is assured and keen to take dangers.

Tuesday’s rally shall be on the Georgia State College Convocation Middle in Atlanta. Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can even be on-hand, with the occasion starting at 6:30 p.m.

A whole schedule, together with when Megan Thee Stallion will carry out, has not been launched.