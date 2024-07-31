Megan Thee Stallion to perform at VP Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will maintain a rally Tuesday evening in Atlanta as she ramps up her marketing campaign because the Democratic nominee for president, however she won’t be the largest star on the rally’s ticket.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will carry out to fortify younger voters, she introduced on her Instagram web page Monday, saying “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW”.

Megan Thee Stallion has greater than 32 million followers on the social media platform.

Who’s Megan Thee Stallion?

The three-time Grammy Award winner has a pair No. 1 hits within the U.S. with the songs ‘Savage’ with Beyonce and the tune ‘WAP’ with Cardi B. Her debut album, Good Information, launched in 2020, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Prime 100.

