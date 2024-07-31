Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Harris campaign rally in Atlanta

by

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga.

Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Leave a Comment