Megan Thee Stallion performs during Harris campaign rally in Atlanta

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Followers maintain a “Hotties for Harris” banner as Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs throughout a presidential marketing campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 on the Georgia State Convocation Heart in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA At this time Community