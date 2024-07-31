Megan Thee Stallion Dances, Raps and Stumps Kamala Harris in Lively Rally

Wearing “sizzling lady” apparel whereas bouncing and twerking to her hits, Megan Thee Stallion stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential marketing campaign throughout a boisterous rally that featured fellow rapper Quavo in addition to Stacey Abrams on Tuesday in Atlanta.

“We’re about to make historical past!” shouted Megan Thee Stallion whereas rapping her Grammy-winning hit “Savage,” carrying a Democrat blue go well with and a tie with a cropped white shirt revealing her midriff. Seen from the stage was additionally an indication that learn “Hotties For Harris.”

Throughout the temporary however energetic set, the Texas native and her dancers, who mirrored her gown with blue blazers, shorts and full white shirts however no ties, bounced by a handful of hits that additionally included “Ladies within the Hood.” Simply earlier than performing “Physique”, she made a robust marketing campaign pitch for Harris. “I do know my women within the crowd love their physique. And if you wish to maintain loving your physique, you understand who to vote for,” she stated.

Seconds into “Savage”, her final tune, the Texas Southern College grad, a fellow HBCU alum to the VP, instructed the viewers to “make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president.”

Her efficiency got here within the last stretch of a taut rally with a playlist very reflective of town wherein it was held, together with “Welcome to Atlanta” from superproducer Jermaine Dupri, who was current to help Harris. At one level, the Dupri-produced “By no means Scared” was performed to emphasise that Harris was not afraid to debate former President Donald Trump. Numerous Democratic audio system, together with former Georgia gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, fired up the group.

As this system’s second speaker, Abrams reminded the group how Georgia saved the nation from Trump as soon as earlier than. In 2020, Abrams led the profitable effort to show Georgia blue for Biden-Harris whereas additionally serving to to elect two Democratic U.S. Senators in Ossoff and Warnock to present the Democrats a slim benefit within the Senate. She additionally vowed that “we won’t return” to applause additionally peppered with chants to “lock him up” after describing the horrors Trump’s presidency entailed.

“We’ll do the work of constructing Kamala Harris not solely somebody who breaks ties within the Senate however breaks limitations within the Oval Workplace,” she ended to thunderous applause.

Not lengthy after Megan left the stage, Migos rapper Quavo unexpectedly stepped out to talk in help of Harris, with whom he’s labored to resolve “the gun violence concern.” The difficulty hits very near residence for the Atlanta-area rapper who misplaced his fellow Migos member Takeoff, additionally his nephew, to gun violence in Houston virtually two years in the past. Chatting with his friends, the rapper stated, “The one factor I realized about working with Vice President Harris is she at all times stands on enterprise.”

Urging those that could have by no means voted to vote on this election, he promised them that “we’re altering the tradition once more” in reference to the Migos’ genre-changing, star-making 2017 album Tradition. Donald Glover famously referenced certainly one of its hit songs “Dangerous and Boujee” throughout his Golden Globes acceptance speech when his hit FX collection Atlanta gained greatest comedy, bringing the group mainstream consideration.

Addressing the contentious border concern, a key Republican speaking level for Trump, Harris evoked the rapper in summing up Trump’s questionable stance. “As my pal Quavo would say, he doesn’t stroll it like he talks it,” she stated, in reference to Migos’ High 10 2018 hit “Stroll It Speak It” with Drake from their Tradition II album, as the group applauded.

Earlier than closing out her speech on a excessive notice that urged attendees to roll up their sleeves and work exhausting to safe victory on Nov. 5, a mere 98 days away, Harris famous her opponent’s unwillingness to debate her in September about his platform, which she acknowledged contains an ongoing assault towards girls’s reproductive well being and extra threats outlined in Undertaking 2025.

“He gained’t debate me, however he and his working mate certain have quite a bit to say about me,” she stated. “Because the saying goes, ‘In case you obtained one thing to say, say it to my face.’”