Megan Fox Not Pregnant After Debuting Bump in Machine Gun Kelly Video

Megan Fox is just not pregnant regardless of carrying a child bump in Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Lonely Street” music video, a supply completely confirms to Us Weekly.

“Though they’ve mentioned having a child, this was only for MGK’s music video,” the insider tells Us.

Fox, 38, starred in Kelly’s “Lonely Street” music video, which was a collaboration with Jelly Roll, and dropped on Friday, July 26. Within the footage, Fox sported a child bump that Kelly, 34, kissed and cradled on digital camera. The clip ultimately flashes ahead eight months to disclose that the rapper is arrested for a financial institution theft and Fox has given beginning to a lady. She brings the child to go to Kelly (actual identify Colson Baker) in jail.

The video instantly sparked fan hypothesis that Fox was pregnant and resulting from welcome her first child with Kelly. Neither Fox nor Kelly, who’ve been collectively on and off since 2020, commented on the rumors.

Fox is already a mom of three. She shares sons Noah, 11, Journey, 10, and Bodhi, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Inexperienced. Kelly, for his half, shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon. Fox and Kelly have additionally been by means of fertility struggles, together with a miscarriage.

“I had by no means been by means of something like that earlier than in my life,” Fox mentioned throughout a November 2023 look on Good Morning America. “I’ve three children, so it was very tough for each of us, and it despatched us on a really wild journey collectively and individually and collectively and aside … making an attempt to navigate, ‘What does this imply?’ and ‘Why did this occur?’”

Fox detailed the being pregnant loss in her poetry e-book, Fairly Boys Are Toxic, remembering seeing an ultrasound of a child woman at 10 weeks.

“Perhaps in the event you hadn’t … perhaps if I had,” Fox wrote within the e-book, which got here out in 2023. “I’ll pay any value / Inform me please / What’s the ransom / For her soul?”

Fox and Kelly referred to as off their engagement in February 2023 after an argument at a Tremendous Bowl social gathering. As of earlier this month, a second supply informed Us that the pair are “absolutely on once more.”

The actress, in the meantime, desires to maintain their reunion non-public.

“As of now, I don’t have a touch upon the standing of the connection per se,” Fox mentioned on the “Name Her Daddy” podcast in March. “What I can say is that [he] is what I confer with as being my twin soul, and there’ll all the time be a tether to him it doesn’t matter what. I can not say for positive what the capability will likely be, however I’ll all the time be linked to him by some means. Past that, I’m not keen to clarify.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams