Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, with jackpot worth $800 million

UPDATE: A jackpot-winning ticket was bought in Sugar Land, Texas

The Mega Tens of millions jackpot stands at an estimated $800 million for Tuesday evening’s drawing. Solely the sport’s six jackpots over $1 billion have been increased.

Listed below are the profitable Mega Tens of millions numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024:

1, 2, 16, 24, 66, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4X.

The money worth of the prize is an estimated $404.2 million, which is what winners usually select.

Nobody in america gained Friday’s jackpot, which was value $740 million. Six tickets had been bought in america that matched all 5 white balls however not the gold Mega Ball quantity. A single ticket bought in Ohio had the Megaplier possibility added to win $2 million. The opposite 5 tickets — bought in California, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire and Texas — gained $1 million every.

The $1 million ticket bought in Texas was bought at Stripes Retailer in Lamesa. Situated south of Lubbock, Lamesa has a inhabitants of 8,674, in response to 2020 U.S. census information.

There have been additionally 49 whole third-prize profitable tickets bought. Ten of these had been value $20,000 every as a result of they included the optionally available Megaplier, which was 2X Friday evening. The opposite 39 third-tier profitable tickets took dwelling the usual $10,000 every.

The following Mega Tens of millions drawing takes place on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Nobody has hit the Mega Tens of millions jackpot since June 4 when somebody in Illinois matched all 5 white numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $552 million. Since then, 27 drawings have been held with no prime prize winner.

The chances of hitting the Mega Tens of millions jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350. A participant who buys a $2 ticket has a few 1-in-12,607,306 probability to match 5 numbers and win at the very least $1 million, whereas the chances are 931,001-to-1 to win a 3rd prize of at the very least $10,000.

Mega Tens of millions beginning jackpots and the speed at which the jackpot will increase till gained are established primarily based on sport gross sales and rates of interest, with no mounted minimal quantity. Gamers win the grand prize by matching 5 numbers from a set of white balls numbered 1 by means of 70 and one gold Mega Ball quantity from a set of balls numbered 1 by means of 25.

By selecting Megaplier for an extra $1, gamers can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, 4 or 5 instances. Earlier than every Mega Tens of millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn from a pool of 15 balls. Of these, 5 are marked with 2X, six with 3X, three with 4X and one with 5X.

All non-grand prizes are multiplied by the Megaplier quantity chosen, which means second-tier Match 5 prizes can vary from $2 million to $5 million.

Mega Tens of millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast in Texas at 10:12 p.m. CT.