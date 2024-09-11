Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Tuesday 9/10/24

Is immediately your fortunate day?

The Mega Hundreds of thousands lottery jackpot was an estimated $800 million with a money choice of $404.2 million for Tuesday night time’s drawing, based on the Mega Hundreds of thousands web site.

The jackpot was final gained on June 4 when a lottery participant in Illinois gained $552 million – the ninth largest Mega Hundreds of thousands ever.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is at $134 million with a money choice of $67.6 million, based on the Powerball web site.

What are the 9/10/24 profitable Mega Hundreds of thousands numbers?

Listed below are the Mega Hundreds of thousands profitable numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024:

1 – 2 – 16 – 24 – 66 and Megaball 6

Megaplier was 4x

When is subsequent Mega Hundreds of thousands drawing?

Mega Hundreds of thousands drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How do I play Mega Hundreds of thousands?

The associated fee is $2 per ticket, however you may add the Megaplier for $1, which can enhance the quantity of your potential prize as much as 5 occasions the unique prize (apart from the jackpot).

Every participant selects 5 numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one quantity from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. Nonetheless, you can too have the lottery machine generate a random Fast Decide for you. You do not should be a U.S. citizen or a resident of a specific state the place you buy your ticket.

What number of balls do I have to match for Mega Hundreds of thousands prize?

You possibly can win $2 for the matching only one – the Mega Ball. In need of the jackpot, you may win as much as $1 million for matching all 5 white balls (besides in California). You possibly can verify all of the prize payouts on the Mega Hundreds of thousands web site right here.

The place is the Mega Hundreds of thousands accessible?

You possibly can play the sport in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not providing Mega Hundreds of thousands are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The place can you purchase lottery tickets?

Tickets will be bought in-person at fuel stations, comfort shops and grocery shops. Some airport terminals can also promote lottery tickets.

You may as well order tickets on-line via Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Community, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app lets you decide your lottery sport and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and accumulate your winnings all utilizing your cellphone or house laptop.

What’s deadline for getting Mega Hundreds of thousands tickets?

The deadline for buying a Mega Hundreds of thousands ticket varies by state so do not wait till the final minute. It may be quarter-hour to an hour or extra earlier than the precise drawing. For some third-party lottery apps, the deadline will be nearer to 2 hours earlier than the drawing. For instance, Jackpocket in New Jersey has a deadline of 9:15 p.m. for the 11 p.m. ET drawing.

Click on right here to verify the deadline for the place you reside.

What are my odds of profitable the lottery?

Taking part in the Mega Hundreds of thousands will be thrilling, however simply do not go spending these thousands and thousands earlier than you win.

The chances of profitable the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1. The chances to match all 5 white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

What does money choice imply?

The foremost lotteries in the USA supply two jackpot payout choices: annuity and money.

The annuity choice is paid out over time. There may be an instantaneous fee after which 29 annual funds after that, rising by 5% annually. The money choice is considerably decrease than the marketed jackpot, however it’s paid in a lump sum. You do not have to attend many years for all the cash.

Can a jackpot winner stay nameless?

In some states, like New Jersey, you may win a lottery anonymously. That wasn’t at all times the case, however now winners are in a position to keep nameless below a regulation that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. In different states, a winner’s identify and hometown are a matter of public file. Examine together with your state lottery for extra info.

What are the High 10 Mega Hundreds of thousands jackpots?

Listed below are the High 10 Mega Hundreds of thousands jackpots ever:

$1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023: Gained in Florida $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Gained in South Carolina $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023: Gained in Maine $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022: Gained in Illinois $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024: Gained in New Jersey $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Gained in Michigan $800 million, Sept. 10, 2024: $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $552 million, June 4, 2024: Gained in Illinois

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here is a have a look at the highest jackpots gained in the USA, between the Powerball and the Mega Hundreds of thousands lotteries:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Gained in California $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023: Gained in California $1.602 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Aug. 8, 2023: Gained in Florida $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Oct. 23, 2018: Gained in South Carolina $1.348 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Jan. 13, 2022: Gained in Maine $1.337 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, July 29, 2022: Gained in Illinois $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024: Gained in Oregon $1.128 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, March 26, 2024: Gained in New Jersey $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Gained in California $1.05 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Jan. 22, 2021: Gained in Michigan $842.4 million, Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024: Gained in Michigan $800 million, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Sept. 10, 2024: $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Gained in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Gained in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Powerball: Feb. 6, 2023: Gained in Washington $731.1 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Gained in Maryland $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Gained in California $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $656 million, Mega Hundreds of thousands, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

