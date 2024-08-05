Meg Ryan to be Honored at Sarajevo Film Festival, Screen Latest Film

Meg Ryan is ready to obtain the Honorary Coronary heart of Sarajevo Award on the thirtieth Sarajevo Movie Competition in recognition of her contribution to the movie trade.

The star may even current a particular screening of her 1998 romantic comedy You’ve Obtained Mail, co-starring Tom Hanks, on the Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema, the identical venue the place the movie was first screened 25 years in the past on the fest’s fifth occasion.

Ryan may even maintain a grasp class moderated by Bosnian director Danis Tanović, greatest recognized for his Oscar-winning movie No Man’s Land. Ryan’s newest work, 2023’s What Occurs Later, may even display screen on the pageant. The Bleecker Avenue Media movie, which options Ryan alongside David Duchovny, is directed and written by the When Harry Met Sally star. It’s her second directorial undertaking.

“Meg Ryan had our hearts at hi there!” mentioned Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Movie Competition. “Not solely has she charmed us all along with her unforgettable performances, however she has additionally confirmed her prowess behind the digital camera as a director and screenwriter. It’s our honor to current her with the Coronary heart of Sarajevo.”

Ryan earned vital approval for her efficiency in Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally, earlier than partnering once more with Ephron for Sleepless in Seattle, selecting up a lot of Golden Globe nominations.

Acclaim has additionally come to Ryan for her distinctive dramatic portraits, together with her function reverse Denzel Washington as the primary army girl nominated for a Medal of Honor in Braveness Beneath Hearth, directed by Ed Zwick, and her portrayal of an alcohol addict in Luis Mandoki’s When a Man Loves a Lady, reverse Andy Garcia. For her efficiency reverse Kiefer Sutherland within the Sundance Institute’s Promised Land, she earned an Impartial Spirit Award nomination.