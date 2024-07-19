Meet Crush, the rare orange lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium by Denver Broncos fans

The Downtown Aquarium in Denver has a brand new resident — a uncommon orange lobster that was rescued from a cargo of crustaceans delivered to a Crimson Lobster restaurant in Pueblo, Colorado.

An extended-term worker who’s a dishwasher and head biscuit maker noticed the intense orange lobster whereas unpacking a cargo final Friday and alerted restaurant managers, aquarium officers stated. The employees named it Crush after the Denver Broncos’ legendary Orange Crush protection from 1976 to 1986.

“Myself and lots of of my staff are born and raised Denver Broncos followers, in order quickly as we noticed that orange coloration, we knew that Crush can be a superb illustration,” stated Kendra Kastendieck, the restaurant’s common supervisor. “And all of us need our line of defense to be that good once more.”

When the Pueblo Zoo couldn’t take Crush, Kastendieck known as the Downtown Aquarium, which she stated was immediately.

Kastendieck packed Crush with ice packs in a plastic foam container and delivered it to the aquarium on Wednesday.

“As quickly as they acclimated him to his quarantine tank on the Denver aquarium, he was very energetic proper off the bat and was actually exploring his little space,” Kastendieck stated Thursday.

Employees had arrange a tank with a brand new era Denver Broncos helmet on prime and an older era one sitting within the tank “so he can really climb into it and mess around it,” she stated.

Crush will likely be examined by a veterinarian and after 30 days in quarantine will likely be positioned within the “Lurks” exhibit that homes different chilly water North Atlantic Ocean species, aquarium employees stated.

“We’re thrilled to have the ability to share this very uncommon and extraordinary animal with the group and guests to Colorado,” Ryan Herman, common curator at Denver Downtown Aquarium, stated in a press release.

Crush was shipped to the Pueblo restaurant from a provider in Tennessee. It was caught off a coast of Canada, stated Kastendieck, however she was unable to verify which coast.

Genetic mutations can result in lobsters which can be orange, blue and yellow. Downtown Aquarium has had one orange lobster beforehand.

The Downtown Aquarium has greater than 700 species of fish together with a stingray reef and three Sumatran tigers.

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.