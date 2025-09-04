Medina City Schools tightens football game security

Among the changes, high school students will no longer be able to roam around the stadium by themselves, and large bags will not be allowed inside.

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina City Schools has published various changes to its policies at high school football games as part of its efforts to “enhancing safety and security for everyone” this season.

The strict regulations go into effect beginning this Friday night, when the Bees host in-county rival Wadsworth at Ken Dukes Stadium. Most notably, high school students attending games will no longer be able to roam around the stadium by themselves without an adult present, and all large bags will not be allowed inside.

The ban on roaming the stadium during game action applies to kids in grades six through eight as well as nine through 12. In addition, unless they are in their respective Swarm student sections, students cannot sit anywhere else in the stadium unless they are with an appropriate adult or guardian. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will also not be allowed inside the stadium at all unless they are accompanied by an adult.

“In addition, any student in the Swarm found with paraphernalia that damages the track or stadium may face consequences, including criminal charges, suspension/expulsion from school, and be required to pay restitution for repairs,” the statement from Medina Superintendent Aaron Sable read.

Going onto the field before or after games will also not be permitted — a rule that applies to adults as well as students. Parents now must “plan to meet your athlete outside the gates” once the game ends.

The district is additionally prohibiting “bookbags, backpacks, or large bags of any type” from being brought inside the stadium. Those with such bags will be required to take them back to their cars or immediately discard them before entering. “The Medina City School District is not responsible for any items left at the gates and/or ticket booths,” the statement added.

Finally, “No standing is allowed on the fence in front of the stands at any time to ensure that those in the stands can see the game.”

The announcement of the new rules comes after a number of public safety incidents involving Northeast Ohio high school football games to start the 2025 season, including gunshots being fired outside Portage Community Bank Stadium in Ravenna and two Fairport Harding students allegedly being assaulted after leaving a game last Friday night. However, there haven’t been any reported incidents at Medina in recent years.

“Thank you for your cooperation and support — we look forward to an exciting and safe football season!” Sable wrote on Facebook.