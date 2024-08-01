MediMusic Wins Music Tech Startup Award: AI Transforms Healthcare

(Hypebot) — MediMusic wins Music Tech Begin-Up Award on the Wallifornia Accelerator and Summit 2024.

MediMusic makes use of AI to create customized playlists tailor-made to affected person must ease ache, anxiousness, and stress, significantly for individuals residing with dementia.

Preliminary trials within the UK confirmed a 25% discount in coronary heart fee amongst dementia sufferers, and plans are to develop the trials to extra hospitals and care houses within the UK and US.

Tuned World’s Music-as-a-Service powers MediMusic by offering entry to in depth music catalogs and backend help.

The Wallifornia jury, composed of world music & tech professionals, innovators, and buyers, together with Dirk Reyn (R&S Consulting), Andy Lürling (Lumo Labs), Scott Cohen (JKBX), Lorraine de Silva (Greatest Nights VC), Rishi Patel (Plus8Equity), Takayuki Suzuki (MusicTech Japan), Patrick Clifton (Clifton Consults), Bertrand Polou (Sacem), Rachel Younger (TikTok), Gareth Deakin (Sonorous World), and Virginie Chelles (Tuned World)—chosen MediMusic from amongst 140 startups to win the 2024 award following a 2-day mentoring program.

“I’ve been impressed by MediMusic’s pitch and their groundbreaking enterprise.,” stated decide Andy Lürling, Founding Companion at LUMO labs. “The truth that they’ve been trialed in NHS setups and proven efficient outcomes on coronary heart fee is admittedly promising. They arrive with an answer to considered one of society’s most urgent situation; psychological and cognitive well being.”

