Medal count, scores for Auburn gymnast

Whereas Simone Biles understandably takes up quite a lot of air within the dialog of USA Gymnastics, there’s one other athlete on the staff who makes it laborious to overshadow her: Auburn gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee.

Lee emerged as a star within the sport throughout the 2020 Tokyo Video games (which befell in 2021), from which Biles was pressured to withdraw with a case of the twisties. Lee, the primary ever Hmong-American to compete for the USA within the Olympics, is already among the many most embellished Individuals in USA gymnastics historical past at age 21. She has six World Championships and Olympic medals (three in every), and she or he was the 2022 NCAA steadiness beam champion.

If Lee medals within the 2024 Paris Olympics, she would transfer right into a tie with Shawn Johnson and Chellsie Memmel for eighth in medal rely in main occasions amongst US. gymnasts. Lee’s teammate, Shilese Jones, has a chance to do the identical, as she additionally enters with six medals between gymnastics’ main occasions.

