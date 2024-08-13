Mechanicsburg native’s recovery journey leads to first Paralympics appearance

Brandon Lyons was paralyzed from the chest down in 2014. By his restoration journey, he found hand biking and is now heading to the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A tragic accident 10 years in the past didn’t cease Mechanicsburg native Brandon Lyons from residing life to the fullest and attaining his athletic objectives.

What Lyons did not know was that his dedication to get better from the 2014 accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down would result in fulfilling a Paralympic dream he by no means might have imagined, a spot on the 2024 Paris Paralympics Hand Biking crew.

“I by no means imagined that I’d be right here right this moment, particularly given the journey that I used to be on,” mentioned Lyons. “Earlier than my accident, [I] did not have aspirations to do this. [I] had a unique considered what my life was going to look [like] however, these are the playing cards that I used to be dealt. [I] had a possibility, discovered a ardour, and simply went after it.”

In 2014, Lyons suffered a tragic accident when he unknowingly dove into shallow water, that resulted in a damaged T5/T6 vertebrae and left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Medical doctors informed him he had a 1% likelihood that he’d ever stroll once more however as a substitute of giving up, he took the almost unattainable odds as a problem.

“I attempted to make use of this damage as a strategy to show the entire doubters flawed. My mindset was, I used to be going to get better, I used to be going to get higher,” mentioned Lyons. “I had a 1% likelihood, and that is what I used to be gonna maintain on to. I feel at the moment, that was the mindset change that I wanted to have to beat this damage, settle for it and transfer ahead. I did not need it to derail any of the success that I had beforehand in my life going ahead.”





Throughout his rehab course of, Lyons found hand biking. By fundraising efforts, he was gifted his first-hand cycle from his household when he was discharged from the hospital. Following a slight studying curve, the hand cycle quickly turned his outlet for independence, competitors and freedom.

“I used to be simply doing loops of Metropolis Island for 20 miles at a time and that second time, after I went from barely getting out of the driveway then to doing this 20 miles, I used to be like, ‘I might do that,”‘ mentioned Lyons. “It was a manner for me to really feel independence and freedom once more.”

Earlier than his accident, Lyons had aspirations to someday run a marathon. Regardless of being paralyzed, hand biking turned a manner for him to satisfy that objective. Simply 5 months later, Lyons was set to race in his first-hand biking marathon as a part of the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington DC.

“I had no concept that there was a possibility to be an athlete once more,” mentioned Lyons. “I assumed that these instances of my life had been over. So completely having that hand cycle, particularly at the moment so early on, was a saving grace.”

Lyons finally moved to California to participate in scientific stem cell therapies. He was solely hand biking recreationally on the time however that quickly modified after assembly his mentor, David Bailey in San Diego.

Bailey is a former skilled motocross racer who additionally was paralyzed from the waist down following an accident at observe.

Like Lyons, Bailey was decided to proceed his sports activities journey and has since competed in a number of Ironman occasions. Bailey impressed Lyons to start coaching in elite competitions and in 2017 his Paralympic alternative introduced itself.

The U.S. Paralympic Biking crew was searching for athletes to hitch its residence program based mostly in Colorado. Lyons shortly jumped on the chance, utilized, competed in trials and was accepted into this system.





Following fast success on the worldwide stage, Lyons was on monitor to compete within the Summer time Olympics in Tokyo, postponed by COVID-19 to 2021.

Nevertheless, his Olympic bid was placed on maintain after an sudden battle with sepsis that disrupted his coaching and competitors. In Lyon’s journey of trials and tribulations, it was simply one other impediment he’s no stranger to taking head-on.

“If I might overcome [my injury], I might overcome something,” mentioned Lyons. “That was type of the mentality that I took and each single time I am confronted with adversity.”

By that decided mindset, enforced by the damage he confronted 10 years in the past, he bounced again even quicker than earlier than. Lyons was tasked with 5 biking competitions as a part of the Paralympic choice course of. It got here all the way down to the final race the place he wanted to qualify a minimum of second to ebook his ticket to the video games.

After a profitable ultimate race and a tense couple of hours as the remainder of the biking lineup completed up later, he certified for the 2024 Paris Hand Biking Paralympics crew.

Brandon Lyons was lastly a Paralympian.

“After I heard these phrases, it was only a curler coaster of feelings, since you simply look again at the place I began and that complete journey that it took to get right here, simply all of the feelings type of hit me abruptly,” mentioned Lyons.









As Lyons displays on his journey, he shares his appreciation for individuals who have supported him and sacrificed a lot to get him the place he’s right this moment.

“My household is my greatest supporter. I inform everybody when that damage occurred, it did not solely have an effect on my life, it affected their lives, proper? I noticed the sacrifices and the whole lot that they did at any time when I first was harm,” mentioned Lyons. “To have the ability to have them expertise my first video games in addition to theirs is de facto particular.”





Now along with his eyes set on Paris, Lyons couldn’t be extra excited to compete on the largest sports activities stage whereas representing his household and the neighborhood that has supported him.

“The quantity of assist and the messages that I’ve gotten, particularly from the oldsters from Central Pennsylvania who knew my story and occurred to me, to see that was wonderful,” mentioned Lyons. “I am excited that I’ve a possibility to characterize the 717, it means lots to me. Truthfully, it is type of laborious to place in phrases, as a result of I by no means would have thought I’d have been in any state of affairs that may have obtained that quantity of assist, or that outcry. [I am] very proud that I will characterize them.”

An inspiration for that neighborhood and past who face adversity of their paths to success.

For Lyons, it’s easy, by no means quit.

“Do not quit. I all the time consider only one quote that was very instrumental to me early on, and it was someday or day one,” mentioned Lyons. “You possibly can simply all the time look and say, okay, someday, proper? In the future I am going to do that. In the future I am going to do this but it surely’s altering that someday and turning it into day one, the place I’ll begin proper now. I feel that was important for me.”