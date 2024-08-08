McDonald’s New Collector’s Meal Features Nostalgic Cups

Right here’s the complete, six-cup lineup:

Barbie & Scorching Wheels: McDonald’s says this cup design places a recent spin on the beloved Mattel toys.

Beanie Infants: This cup is a tribute to the collectible craze of the '90s and options a few of the period's most beloved characters, like 2004's Golden Arches Bear.

Coca-Cola: This cup is a contemporary twist on the traditional Coca-Cola designs and celebrates the model's collaborations with McDonald's over time.

Hiya Kitty & Peanuts: Combining two beloved manufacturers, the Hiya Kitty and Peanuts cup "embodies the enjoyment of being with our greatest buddies," in line with McDonald's.

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions: This cup combines iconic characters from blockbuster movie franchises and highlights traditional scenes cherished for generations — together with the collectibles that introduced them to life.

McDonald's: From the Grimace Glass to Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Buddies, McDonald's says its followers fell in love with its traditional collectibles, so it was solely proper to indicate like to its personal iconic keepsakes within the sixth and last cup design.

Prospects can seize the brand new Collector’s Meal beginning Aug. 13 in-restaurant, on the drive-thru or through the McDonald’s App at taking part eating places.

“There’s an simple thrill if you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the ultimate piece to finish your assortment,” mentioned Morgan Flatley, international CMO and head of latest enterprise ventures at McDonald’s, within the launch. “We’re bringing again a few of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving followers a reminiscence that they’ll maintain of their fingers.”

And on Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. PT, the chain is throwing a pool get together: the Collector’s Membership Poolside Paradise at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California.

There, of us can take pleasure in limited-edition drinks, a DJ set and extra. Admission is free with a Collector’s Meal cup because the ticket to enter, and folk can reserve a poolside cabana by way of Eventbrite.

Moreover, followers in Coney Island, New York can use their cups to unlock free rides on the Phoenix Curler Coaster on Aug. 17, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, whereas provides final.