McDonald’s is hoping to faucet into the nostalgia of its prospects with its new “Collector’s Meal,” which options six completely different collectible cups that highlight some basic “keepsakes.”

The quick meals big on Wednesday debuted the brand new collectible cups and mentioned they “unlock core reminiscences round a few of our favourite McDonald’s moments.” This consists of the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy in 1988, McDonald’s Dragster in 1993, the 2000 Howdy Kitty Crew Keychain and extra.