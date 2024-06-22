McDonald’s heats up the summer with a new $5 Meal Deal nationwide

As summer time heats up throughout america, McDonald’s is making waves with the launch of its newest worth menu, designed to thrill budget-conscious clients and fulfill cravings with out breaking the financial institution.

Beginning June 25, the fast-food big is rolling out its extremely anticipated $5 Meal Deal at collaborating areas nationwide, marking a big addition to its lineup of wallet-friendly choices.

The $5 Meal Deal features a selection between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, complemented by small fries, a four-piece Rooster McNuggets, and a small comfortable drink—all for simply $5. This complete providing goals to offer a filling meal at an inexpensive value, excellent for households, college students, and anybody seeking to stretch their {dollars} whereas having fun with McDonald’s iconic flavors.

We heard our followers loud and clear—they need extra worth from us, particularly through the summer time season,” remarked Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Worth has all the time been on the coronary heart of McDonald’s, and with our new $5 Meal Deal, we’re persevering with our dedication to providing scrumptious, inexpensive choices that clients can get pleasure from whether or not they’re eating in, utilizing the Drive Via, or ordering via our app.

Along with the $5 Meal Deal, McDonald’s is enhancing its worth proposition with unique gives via the McDonald’s App. ‘Free Fries Friday’ permits app customers to get pleasure from a free medium fry with any $1 minimal buy each Friday nationwide, extending the worth even additional via the top of 2024. Moreover, in celebration of Nationwide French Fry Day on July 13, clients can snag free fries of any dimension without having to make a purchase order, solely via the app.

Native McDonald’s franchisees are additionally becoming a member of the summer time financial savings celebration with tailor-made offers that cater to group tastes and preferences. From breakfast specials like Purchase One Get One for $1 on breakfast sandwiches in Memphis, Tennessee, to lunch and dinner pairings comparable to a Double Cheeseburger with small fries for $3.50 in Columbus, Ohio, these gives spotlight the variety of native menus and the dedication of McDonald’s operators to delivering worth to their neighborhoods.

“As franchise homeowners, we’re devoted to offering nice worth and creating memorable experiences for our clients,” mentioned John Palmaccio, McDonald’s Proprietor/Operator and Operator’s Nationwide Promoting (OPNAD) Fund Chair. “The $5 Meal Deal enhances the on a regular basis financial savings present in our native offers, like reductions on bigger orders or particular promotions on drinks, guaranteeing that everybody can get pleasure from their favorites at costs that make sense.”

To sweeten the deal additional, McDonald’s is incentivizing clients with its MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, the place each greenback spent earns 100 reward factors. These factors may be redeemed without spending a dime menu objects, from sandwiches to Pleased Meals, including an additional layer of financial savings for loyal patrons all through the summer time and past.