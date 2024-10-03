McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back; Burger King Addams Family menu

The spookiest month of the yr is right here, and McDonald’s is celebrating by bringing again its particular Halloween buckets.

McDonald’s isn’t the one fast-food restaurant celebrating Halloween, although. Burger King and Wendy’s have additionally introduced particular treats for the vacation.

Right here’s a fast roundup of the place you may seize McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets, indulge on Burger King’s Addams Household menu and seize some spooky toys at Wendy’s.

McDonald’s brings again its Halloween Boo Buckets. Find out how to get one:

The McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets are arguably one of the fashionable Halloween gadgets in recent times, and now they’re again — or they are going to be quickly.

The Monster Boo Buckets will substitute McDonald’s basic Completely satisfied Meal field beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Boo Buckets are set to return to McDonald's on Oct. 15, 2024, according to the corporate website.

How a lot will they price? Like most McDonald’s, the worth will differ by particular person restaurant and placement.

To seize one, all you need to do is order your favourite Completely satisfied Meal, both straight at a restaurant or via the cellular app. For the reason that Boo Buckets are changing the normal Completely satisfied Meal containers, you don’t want to fret about deciding on any particular choices, although they’ll solely be obtainable as provides final.

