McDonald’s Collector’s Meal cups are here. How to get adult Happy Meal

McDonald’s is partying prefer it’s 1999 with new collectible cups.

The brand new grownup Blissful Meal from McDonald’s will function collectible cups that commemorate characters from the chain’s historical past.

The Collector’s Meal options six cups impressed by previous collectibles, such because the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988, 1993’s McDonald’s Dragster and the Hey Kitty Crew Keychain from 2000.

This is what to know concerning the collectible cups and Blissful Meals.

When will McDonald’s Collector’s Meals be out there?

The meals and collectible cups grew to become out there on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The meals may be bought on-line, on the drive-thru and in shops.

What are the grownup Blissful Meal glass designs?

There are eight glass designs that include the grownup Blissful Meal. The designs for the cups make a journey down reminiscence lane with collectibles from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

The designs picked to adorn the fast-food chain’s new line of collectible cups are a blast from the previous, a nod to a time when childhood toys and McDonald’s for dinner have been a few of life’s easy joys.

Barbie & Scorching Wheels

Beanie Infants

Coca-Cola

Hey Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

McDonald’s, with photographs of the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Mates

What’s within the Collector’s Meal at McDonald’s?

The Collector’s Meal is served all day with variations for breakfast and lunch.

Every meal consists of the choice of:

A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and sizzling espresso throughout breakfast hours

A ten-piece Hen McNuggets or a Large Mac sandwich with fries and a comfortable drink throughout lunch and night hours

The costs of the meals differ throughout the state of Tennessee. Costs usually are not set in every metropolis, so the associated fee will differ between areas.

In Memphis, the Hen Nugget and the Large Mac variations of the meal have been promoting for $12.79. In Nashville, each variations of the meal have been promoting for $11.19. In Knoxville, the Hen Nugget meal was $10.59 and the Large Mac meal was $10.29.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.