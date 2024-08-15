McDonald’s collector cups, Happy Meals for adults: How to get one

McDonald’s is catering to the nostalgic tastes of adults with the discharge of a brand new Joyful Meal that includes collectibles from the Nineties and 2000s.

When is the McDonald’s Collectible Meal obtainable from?

The McDonald’s Collector’s Meals, obtainable beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13, will embrace six collectible cups adorned with iconic photos from that period.

The right way to get McDonald’s collector cups

To obtain a Joyful Meal, clients should buy both a Sausage Egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and a scorching espresso throughout breakfast hours or select between a 10-piece Rooster McNuggets or a Large Mac with fries and a drink throughout the remainder of the day.

Kinds of McDonald’s collector cups

The collectible cups will embrace designs that includes:

1. Beanie Infants

2. Barbie & Scorching Wheels

3. Hey Kitty & Peanuts

4. Shrek

5. Jurassic Park & Minions

6. Coca-Cola & McDonald’s

The limited-edition meals are anticipated to draw followers of retro popular culture, providing a singular alternative to relive fond reminiscences whereas having fun with traditional McDonald’s fare.