McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals, cups are here

It’s nostalgia time at Mickey D’s.

A brand new grownup Completely satisfied Meal with collectible cups commemorating keepsakes and characters from the chain’s historical past is accessible in the present day at McDonald’s eating places.

The Collector’s Meal options six cups impressed by previous collectibles, such because the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988, 1993’s McDonald’s Dragster and the Good day Kitty Crew Keychain from 2000.

What are the grownup Completely satisfied Meal glass designs?

The cup designs are:

Barbie & Sizzling Wheels

Beanie Infants

Coca-Cola

Good day Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

McDonald’s, with pictures of the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Buddies

What’s within the Collector’s Meal?

The Collector’s Meal is served all day.

Every meal contains the choice of:

A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and sizzling espresso throughout breakfast hours

A ten-piece Rooster McNuggets or a Massive Mac sandwich with fries and a delicate drink throughout lunch and night hours

In Indianapolis, the Massive Mac and McNuggets variations had been promoting for $11.58 every in shops. The meal was unavailable through the app domestically on Tuesday afternoon.

Digital McDonald’s Completely satisfied Meal expertise

Including some tech to the sentiment, there’s additionally a Snapchat augmented actuality expertise accessed by scanning the cup on Snapchat or by visiting McDonald’s Snapchat profile.

McDonald’s Collector’s Meal cup meetups

On Aug. 17, McDonald’s is internet hosting a few IRL experiences, together with a pool celebration with DJ units and limited-edition drinks impressed by the Collector’s Meal cups at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles; and a free journey on the Phoenix Curler Coaster at Deno’s Surprise Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island, the place a Collector’s Meal cup serves as a ticket.

The meal is accessible for a restricted time.

