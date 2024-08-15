McDonald's Adult Happy Meals, cups are here

It’s nostalgia time at Mickey D’s.

A brand new grownup Completely satisfied Meal with collectible cups commemorating keepsakes and characters from the chain’s historical past is accessible in the present day at McDonald’s eating places.

The Collector’s Meal options six cups impressed by previous collectibles, such because the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988, 1993’s McDonald’s Dragster and the Good day Kitty Crew Keychain from 2000. 

What are the grownup Completely satisfied Meal glass designs?

The cup designs are:

  • Barbie & Sizzling Wheels
  • Beanie Infants
  • Coca-Cola
  • Good day Kitty & Peanuts
  • Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions
  • McDonald’s, with pictures of the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Buddies

What’s within the Collector’s Meal?

The Collector’s Meal is served all day.

Every meal contains the choice of:

  • A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and sizzling espresso throughout breakfast hours
  • A ten-piece Rooster McNuggets or a Massive Mac sandwich with fries and a delicate drink throughout lunch and night hours

