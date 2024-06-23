Mbappé getting used to new mask ahead of game against Poland, teammate says

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to sporting his new protecting masks forward of a attainable return to play at Euro 2024 towards Poland on Tuesday, his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni mentioned.

Mbappé sat out France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nostril within the workforce’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and has been fitted with a protecting masks because the harm heals.

“It’s no secret that he’s actually wanting ahead to the following recreation, and so far as the masks is worried, he’s beginning to get used to it,” Tchouaméni mentioned Sunday.

“Clearly he would have most popular to play with out it, however I feel when you ask the physician, he’s not going to present him the selection. It’s not going to vary something for him, we all know he’ll be prepared as quickly as he’s on the pitch, and he’s going to carry us quite a bit.”

Midfielder Tchouaméni and Mbappé may also be membership teammates after the European Championship when the striker joins up along with his new membership Actual Madrid.

Tchouaméni advised France was engaged on its ending after the World Cup runner-up scored only one aim in its first two group-stage video games at Euro 2024.

“We all know we’ve received world-class strikers, and after some time they’re going to attain objectives, and it’s not essentially simply the strikers, it’s as much as us too, whether or not it’s the midfielders and even the defenders, it’s a collective effort,” Tchouaméni mentioned. “However being extra medical in entrance of aim is one in all our areas for enchancment.”

___

AP Euro 2024: