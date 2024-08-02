Mayor Eric Adams Announces Artist Lineup For 3rd Annual Rise Up NYC Free Concert Series

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams just lately introduced the return of the ‘Rise Up NYC’ summer season live performance sequence, providing 14 free outside concert events to New Yorkers throughout all 5 boroughs this summer season. The extremely anticipated live performance sequence — placed on in partnership with Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage — is increasing considerably for its third season, inspiring all New Yorkers to unite and uplift New York Metropolis. This collaboration will incorporate choose occasions from Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage’s free outside concert events into the Rise Up NYC lineup — promising a rare and unforgettable summer season crammed with distinctive music.

“As soon as once more, beginning on August 1st, New Yorkers will collect collectively and partake within the music and tradition that retains our metropolis shifting,” mentioned Mayor Adams. “‘Rise Up NYC’ is a free live performance sequence that fosters camaraderie amongst New Yorkers and brings enjoyment to our beloved metropolis. Music and the humanities are important to our metropolis, and this summer season, we’re going to amplify the expertise and ensure we’re giving residents of the 5 boroughs an all-star expertise without charge. We welcome all New Yorkers to affix us in celebrating the colourful power of our metropolis by the shared pleasure of music.”

“Our ‘Rise Up NYC’ live performance sequence is again, providing free outside concert events in all 5 boroughs,” mentioned Chief Advisor to the Mayor Ingrid Lewis Martin. “As summer season kicks into excessive gear, we invite all New Yorkers to convey their household and buddies for enjoyable nights and world-class leisure within the metropolis that by no means sleeps. Collectively we are able to Rise Up!”

The live performance sequence will give New Yorkers free and protected entry to distinctive concert events at a time when rising prices are straining many households. In its earlier two seasons, Rise Up NYC featured performances by critically acclaimed artists akin to Chrisette Michele, Maxi Priest, Mary Mary, Ja Rule, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Wyclef Jean, and lots of extra.

From August 1 by August 25, the Adams administration will current 14 free concert events to New Yorkers throughout the 5 boroughs:

BRONX – SummerStage at CROTONA PARK, Offered by Metropolis Parks Basis Crotona Avenue and Claremont Parkway

*Thursday, August 1

Chuck Chillout fortieth Radio Anniversary Get together Ice T, MOP, Schoolly D, Peter Gunz & Lord Tariq, Tremendous Lover Cee & Casanova Rud, CL Clean, Joeski Love, DJ. Breakout, Funky 4

* Friday, August 2

The Ted Clean Freestyle Jam feat. Coro, C-Financial institution, DJ Serg, Anthony Mangini, Tedmooth, Jayboogienyc, Strafe

* Saturday, August 3

King Promise, Dan Value The Artist, DJ Faddah Faddah

MANHATTAN – a hundred and twenty fifth Avenue, Apollo Theater, W a hundred and twenty fifth Avenue between Frederick Douglas Blvd and Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Blvd.

* Saturday, August 3

Keith Sweat (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis), Meli’sa Morgan, DJ Vacation, Pressure MD’s, Kurtis Blow

BROOKLYN – Wingate Park, Brooklyn Avenue, Between Winthrop Avenue and Rutland Street

* Thursday, August 8

Patti LaBelle (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis), Pressure MD’s, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Sugar Hill Gang

* Friday, August 9

Spice, Alison Hinds, Teejay, Charly Black, Kerwin Dubois, Dhaved Levy, Bobby Konders, Jabba

* Saturday, August 10

MC Lyte (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis), Rakim, EPMD, Lola Brooke, Treach, Model Nubian and CL Clean

STATEN ISLAND – SummerStage at Stapleton Waterfront Park; Offered by Metropolis Parks Basis, Water Avenue and Prospect Avenue

* Sunday, August 11

Tito Nieves And Cynthia

MIDLAND BEACH PARKING LOT 8, Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

* Wednesday, August 14

SHANNON, SEDUCTION, Angelo Venuto, Lucas Prata, Kim Sozzi, Reina, Soave, Alisha, Joe Zangie

* Thursday, August 15

CORINA, NOEL, Giggles, Planet Patrol, Two With out Hats, Good & Wild, C Financial institution, Laura Enea, Denine

BRONX – Orchard Seaside-One Orchard Seaside Street

* Tuesday, August 20

Fats Joe (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis), Child Cham, Wayne Surprise

* Wednesday, August 21

Victor Manuelle (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis)

QUEENS – Roy Wilkins Park-Merrick Boulevard & Baisley Boulevard

* Saturday, August 24

Sean Paul (receiving the Entertainers’ Key to the Metropolis), Lloyd, Mya

* Sunday, August 25

Romain Virgo (further acts to be introduced)