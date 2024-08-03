Mayor Cherelle Parker supports Josh Shapiro for VP pick

Did Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker simply announce who Kamala Harris’ working mate can be?

Because it seems, no.

Parker on Friday launched a video on her marketing campaign’s Instagram account — her official mayoral Instagram is a special deal with — that encourages voters to help “Kamala Harris for president” and “Josh Shapiro for vp.”

It was removed from clear within the video whether or not Parker was merely selling the Pennsylvania governor’s possibilities of successful the veepstakes or unintentionally scooping Harris’ massive announcement.

Makes an attempt to achieve Parker’s marketing campaign weren’t instantly profitable. However The Inquirer reached a supply near Parker who spoke on the situation of anonymity as a result of they aren’t approved to talk on behalf of her marketing campaign.

”This isn’t an announcement of something. That is simply the mayor exhibiting her help for a longtime pal who we all know is among the individuals being thought-about,” the supply stated.

And so the wait continues to search out out who can be Harris’ working mate.

Parker’s video options native union leaders and elected officers praising Shapiro. That might assist him rebut fees that he isn’t labor-friendly attributable to issues about his help for varsity vouchers, which is anathema to academics’ unions.

”I can’t consider a greater associate than our governor, Josh Shapiro,” Parker says within the video.

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, who appeared within the video, stated she was stunned to see the video posted on Friday however thought it was enjoyable and agreed with the message selling Shapiro as VP.

Ellis-Marseglia was concerned in a separate pro-Harris advert organized by the Parker marketing campaign and stated the group taped pro-Shapiro content material afterward, however she didn’t understand it will be used.

”We did it as an after-take as form of a joke,” she stated.

Workers author Katie Bernard contributed materials.