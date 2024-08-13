Maya Rudolph to Guest on THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Live

Maya Rudolph, the beloved, award-winning actress, comic and producer, would be the visitor of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in entrance of a dwell viewers on the San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday night.

Rudolph, who’s heading in to this 12 months’s Emmys with 4 nominations unfold throughout three packages — finest comedy actress for Apple TV+’s Loot, finest visitor actress and finest music/lyrics for NBC’s Saturday Night time Stay and finest character voiceover efficiency for Netflix’s Huge Mouth — will, over the course of an hour, talk about her life, profession, nominated tasks and ideas on the state of comedy right now.

Chosen earlier this 12 months as one in every of Time journal’s 100 most influential individuals on the earth, Rudolph first burst onto the scene across the flip of the century on SNL. She then went on to star in notable tasks on screens huge (together with Bridesmaids and Wine Nation) and small (reminiscent of Maya & Marty, The Good Place). Since 2022, she has been a government producer and the principal star of Loot, a laugh-out-loud comedy on which she performs a lady who divorces a billionaire and winds up with half of his cash, after which does her finest to navigate life amongst common individuals, together with those that work for and profit from her philanthropic basis.

