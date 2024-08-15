Mauricio Pochettino to Become USMNT Head Coach, per Report

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to turn out to be the following head coach of the U.S. males’s nationwide soccer staff, in line with Fabrizio Romano.
Pochettino, 52, is arguably the highest-profile rent for the group since Jurgen Klinsmann and brings to the USMNT a wealth of expertise from years of teaching within the Premier League. He’ll take the reins after former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter was fired following a disappointing group-stage exit within the Copa America this previous summer time.
Pochettino has been a free agent since leaving his most up-to-date membership, Chelsea, on the finish of the 2023-24 season. He beforehand coached Tottenham, the place he led the Spurs to a Champions League ultimate look in 2019, in addition to Paris Saint-Germain, the place he gained a Ligue 1 title.
Pochettino beforehand labored alongside U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker at Southampton in 2013. That is the primary worldwide teaching job of his profession.
Information of Pochettino’s rent places an finish to the swirling USMNT head coach emptiness rumors surrounding ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and former England supervisor Gareth Southgate coming stateside.
Pochettino is anticipated to formally take the helm by the point the USMNT performs Canada in a pleasant on Sept. 7. He will probably be tasked with rebuilding the squad forward of the 2026 World Cup, which will probably be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.