Maureen McCormick Reflects on 55th Anniversary of The Brady Bunch

The Brady Bunch is celebrating its fifty fifth anniversary, a quantity that has someway managed to elude present star Maureen McCormick.

“It was so humorous as a result of I used to be on Twitter and I noticed one thing about it, and I went, ‘Oh, wow.’ I had no concept,” McCormick, 68, completely joked to Us Weekly on Saturday, September 28, on the 2024 HollyRod Basis DesignCares Gala. “The present will simply at all times maintain a brilliant heat spot in my coronary heart.”

McCormick notably performed the oldest Brady daughter, Marcia. The now-iconic sitcom aired between 1969 and 1974 on ABC, following the antics of Mike and Carol Brady’s blended household. Mike (Robert Reed) was the daddy of sons Greg, Peter and Bobby (performed by Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, respectively), whereas Carol (Florence Henderson) had three daughters: Marcia (McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb) and Cindy (Susan Olsen).

Many members of the forged and crew have since remained shut ever since The Brady Bunch wrapped.

“I’m really seeing Lloyd Schwartz tomorrow evening and his spouse,” McCormick advised Us at Saturday’s occasion, held at Rolling Greens Los Angeles, whereas naming the sitcom’s producer. “We’re nonetheless actually shut.”

She continued, “It’s simply a tremendous bond, so I really feel very fortunate to have that.”

McCormick isn’t solely celebrating the fifty fifth anniversary of the present but additionally an identical prolonged milestone in her sobriety journey. McCormick give up consuming greater than 40 years in the past.

“I really feel actually extremely fortunate that I discovered sobriety. It’s been every part to me,” she advised Us. “And it’s not straightforward at first in any respect, nevertheless it simply will get higher daily. It does, you already know? I’m so joyful to be sober and to be actually clear and comfy in my pores and skin.”

McCormick cited her husband, Michael Cummings, in addition to her dad and mom, as “an enormous half” of her choice.

“It’s a tremendous journey,” she stated, particularly referring to her marriage. “We’re happening 40 years, which is unbelievable. I really feel very blessed to have him in my life.”

McCormick can also be celebrating her associates Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete by attending their nonprofit’s annual DesignCares Gala.

“Holly and I’m going means again,” McCormick gushed to Us. “No phrases are wanted as a result of she has her son RJ, and I’ve obtained a brother with mental disabilities, and there’s simply this unstated bond that’s so deep. They’re doing a lot and elevating a lot consciousness for Parkinson’s and autism and making sources obtainable to households which can be in determined want of studying and being taken in.”

The actress added, “Certainly one of my favourite issues that Holly has ever stated was, ‘I wouldn’t change RJ for the world, however I might change the world for RJ,’ which says all of it.”

The nonprofit helps present medical, bodily and emotional assist to people, like Holly and Rodney’s son, with autism.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo