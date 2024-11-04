Matthew Stafford’s 39-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson lifts Rams to thrilling 26-20 overtime road win over Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Rams’ protection acquired a 4th-and-1 cease contained in the redzone, then quarterback Matthew Stafford linked with huge receiver Demarcus Robinson for the walk-off, 39-yard landing to earn Los Angeles (4-4) a 26-20 extra time win over the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Area.

The Seahawks (4-5) tied the sport 20-20 on a 14-yard landing go from quarterback Geno Smith to huge receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, giving the ball again to the Rams with below a minute remaining in regulation. The Rams reached their very own 49, however have been unable to get the conversion on third and a couple of from that spot, and compelled to punt.

Getting the ball again with 19 seconds left in regulation, Seattle drained the clock to take the sport to extra time.

Profitable the coin toss and getting the ball first in extra time, the Seahawks capitalized and drove to the Rams’ 16-yard line, the place they went for it on 4th-and-1 and acquired stuffed by the Rams protection.

On the following possession, quarterback Matthew Stafford marched the Rams downfield, then fired a 39-yard landing go to Demarcus Robinson to clinch the win.

Rookie security Kamren Kinchens recorded his first profession interception and returned it 103 yards for a landing. The go-ahead pick-six gave the Rams a 20-13 lead early within the fourth quarter; the scoring play was a part of the Rams outscoring the Seahawks 17-0 within the second half. Los Angeles trailed Seattle 13-3 at halftime.

The Rams’ protection had three interceptions – rookie security Jaylen McCollough prolonged his workforce lead along with his fourth of the season – and in addition notched seven sacks within the victory, led by defensive finish Braden Fiske’s two.

Los Angeles needed to overcome the absence of huge receiver Puka Nacua, who had one reception for 11 yards earlier than being ejected within the second quarter attributable to an pointless roughness penalty.

Each groups mixed for 178 penalty yards on 20 penalties within the contest.

Right here is the entire recreation recap: