Matthew Stafford Says He Was Impressed by Daughter’s School Prank

NFL professional Matthew Stafford all the time helps his household — even once they stand up to some mischief.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback talked about his response to discovering out that considered one of his daughters pulled off a prank in school.

Throughout an look on “The Morning After” podcast which is hosted by Hank Winchester and Matthew’s spouse, Kelly, he described the prank and his response to the incident.

He detailed that whereas in school, his daughter and her buddy would go into empty toilet stalls and lock them from the within, then crawl beneath and go away them locked – and due to this fact leaving others unable to get in.

Associated: Matthew Stafford and Spouse Kelly’s Relationship Timeline

The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and spouse Kelly Stafford’s romance began in faculty — and 4 youngsters later, they’re nonetheless going sturdy. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his spouse within the mid-2000s whereas taking part in soccer for the College of Georgia. On the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the school. Practically […]

Matthew and Kelly recalled how they dealt with the incident with their daughter on the podcast, with the household consensus that “It’s going to be OK.”

“We didn’t harm anyone, we didn’t use unhealthy language, we didn’t do something like ultra-malicious,” he associated, of their dialogue of the matter. “We did a prank and we shouldn’t do it. We perceive that and we received caught. When you do it once more, I’ll be upset however I’m not upset.”

He additionally stated there was part of him that was impressed by the talents that his daughter exhibited.

“I’m type of like a bit of proud within the again,” he admitted. “Fairly good prank, fairly good prank. However I used to be like, ‘Oh, can’t do this.’”

Matthew and Kelly share 4 daughters, all beneath 10 years outdated. His oldest are two twins, Sawyer and Chandler, adopted by Hunter and Tyler. (Neither mother or father revealed which one of many ladies pulled off the toilet shenanigans.)

The couple met whereas they had been nonetheless in class on the College of Georgia.

Stafford performed on the Detroit Lions for the whole lot of his profession, till being traded to the Rams in 2021.

Again in June, Kelly Stafford opened up concerning the early days of their relationship on former bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristow.”

“It wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first. I hated him. I beloved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which labored,” she instructed Bristowe.

The 2 received engaged in 2014, and received married the next 12 months.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

In 2019, Kelly revealed that she was recognized with a mind tumor, on her instagram account..

“The medical time period they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma. All I heard was mind tumor & that they needed to do surgical procedure to take it out,” wrote Stafford. “So that’s what we’re going to do & we consider we discovered the very best physician to do it. I’d be mendacity if I stated I wasn’t fully petrified of mind surgical procedure.”

She later revealed that she had a profitable surgical procedure.