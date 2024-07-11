Matthew Rhys, Katee Sackhoff Voice Roles

The Doomsday Clock is ticking within the trailer for the animated function Watchmen Chapter 1.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Animation and Paramount, the title is the primary in a two-part movie primarily based on the basic DC Comics collection Watchmen, a satirical venture specializing in an alternate actuality wherein superheroes — often called costumed vigilantes — have been outlawed. Warner Bros. Discovery House Leisure releases director Brandon Vietti’s function by way of digital platforms on Aug. 13 earlier than it hits Blu-ray on Aug. 27.

The voice solid contains Matthew Rhys as Dan Dreiberg and Nite Owl, Katee Sackhoff as Laurie Juspeczyk and Silk Spectre, Titus Welliver as Rorschach and Walter Kovacs, and Michael Cerveris as Jonathan Osterman and Dr. Manhattan. Additionally voicing characters are Troy Baker, Adrienne Barbeau, Corey Burton, Jeffrey Combs, Kelly Hu and Phil LaMarr.

“There may be good, and there may be evil, and evil have to be punished, even within the face of armageddon,” Welliver says as Rorschach within the trailer. “I shall not compromise on this.”

Vietti directed the movie from a script by J. Michael Straczynski. It’s primarily based on the comedian ebook collection from author Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons that was launched in 1986 and 1987. Vietti, James Krieg and Cindy Rago are producers on the film.

In 2009, Warner Bros. launched director Zack Snyder’s live-action function adaptation Watchmen in theaters after a prolonged improvement course of. Starring Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Patrick Wilson, the movie holds a 65 p.c approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes and picked up $185 million on the international field workplace.

A decade later, an HBO collection of the identical identify from creator Damon Lindelof was set 34 years after the occasions of the comics. The present was extensively acclaimed, incomes 11 Emmys from 26 nominations.

Watchmen Chapter 2 is ready to be launched later this 12 months.