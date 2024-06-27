Matthew and Camila McConaughey Go Pantless (Again)

Matthew McConaughey and his spouse, Camila McConaughey, are as soon as once more pantless in a brand new advert for his or her tequila model.

The couple’s model, Pantalones Natural Tequila, which they based collectively, are making ready for the Fourth of July by releasing a summer season picture. Referring to themselves because the “official tequila of summer season sizzle,” the picture reveals the McConaugheys grilling and having fun with summer season, pants-free. Pantalones additionally launched a brand new cocktail recipe, which they named “The Grill Grasp’s Apron,” to go together with the picture.

“As summer season continues to warmth up, we predict it’s formally time to declare our independence — from pants. Right here’s to sizzling grills and ice chilly Pantalones Tequila,” Matthew and Camila McConaughey mentioned in an announcement.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey for Pantalones Tequila Pantalones Natural Tequila/John Russo

The summer-themed advert is the most recent iteration of Pantalones’ “official tequila of” marketing campaign. The McConaugheys beforehand launched a pickleball-related advert for “no pants day” again in Might, which was additionally, in fact, pantsless.

The couple launched the model within the fall of 2023 with Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. The award-winning line of tequila is “crafted to have fun having enjoyable, doing good and never taking life too critically,” in keeping with a launch.

Within the model’s first yr in the marketplace, the Añejo tequila was just lately awarded the San Francisco World Spirits Competitors’s highest honor, the double gold – an award given when all judges unanimously voted it one of the best at school. Their Blanco tequila additionally acquired a gold medal whereas the Reposado acquired the bronze.

The model beforehand mentioned in a launch that the majority of their 2024 work shall be pants-free.