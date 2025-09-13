Matt Rhule, Nebraska ‘Fighting the Disease of Average’

“Well, you had a Nebraska (jersey) on when you lost to Georgia Southern. You had a lot of people in the stadium when you lost to whomever. When we beat LA Tech a couple years ago and it was a close game, you had the same stuff on. So, it’s not that; it’s how you prepare, how you practice, and how you play.”

“You have to find an edge every single week because there’s a man lined up against you that thinks he can beat you, and so you have to beat him, and at the end of the game, he’s either going to shake your hand and say, ‘I can play at your level. I’m good enough to play in Nebraska,’ or he’s going to shake your hand and put his eyes down and be like, ‘Hey, good luck the rest of the way.’ And get ready for his season.

“That’s the mindset we’re trying to get across to our guys. We’ve been trying to get that across since year one.”

“And you know what, Ashton Murphy ripped through and got a sack. He can’t control when he gets in the game, but he can certainly control what he does when he gets in

“That’s what we’re looking for this week. If we go out there this week or we go out there at practice this week, and we think we’re a good team, and we start listening to that disease, just like I tell them, don’t listen to the noise when everybody’s saying, you guys can’t do this, you can’t do that. Also, don’t listen when they say you can do this. That’s just the film. What does the film say?

“I’d like to see good film at tomorrow’s practice. And if I don’t, then we’ll we’ll try to get it for Wednesday. And hopefully by Saturday, we’re locked in and ready to go. But with the guys we have, they’ve been through a lot. I think they’ll be ready.”