Matt Mathews Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his current debut tour, up-and-coming comic Matt Mathews introduced the small print of his subsequent nationwide comedy tour, Boujee On A Price range.

Produced by Stay Nation, the 52-show tour hits the bottom on October twenty fifth at Proctors in Schenectady, NY with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. by way of the winter and spring earlier than wrapping on the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Could third.

For the tour, Matthews will cowl a variety of comedic topics, together with his private experiences whereas doing stand-up, each day life on a farm, and his profession as a boudoir photographer, amongst different issues. He may also carry his “Confessions with Matt” video sequence to the dwell stage, offering an impromptu comedic tackle viewers members who voluntarily share their deep, darkish, secrets and techniques.

“Rising up a broke, homosexual child from the south I at all times dreamed of being a performer, however let’s be actual, these huge desires don’t sometimes come true,” he continues, “Fortunately, I made a decision to take the danger and wager on myself as a comic. By no means in my life did I think about I might then signal an unimaginable cope with Stay Nation for a second headlining tour. I couldn’t do that with out the unimaginable help of the followers and I’m so excited, honored and humbled that so many individuals consider in me. I can’t wait to be again on that stage! Boujee on Price range goes to be wild,” Mathews mentioned.

Mathews is repped by CAA, Vault Leisure and Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

TOUR DATES:

Oct 25 | Schenectady, NY | Proctors

Oct 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia offered by Highmark

Oct 27 | Montclair, NJ | Wellmont Theater

Nov 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Corridor

Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

Nov 03 | Harmony, NH | Capitol Middle For The Arts

Nov 09 | Kansas Metropolis, MO | Ameristar On line casino Resort Kansas Metropolis*

Nov 14 | Salem, OR | Historic Elsinore Theatre

Nov 15 | Spokane, WA | The Fox

Nov 16 | Kennewick, WA | Toyota Middle

Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Nov 23 | Lengthy Seashore, CA | Lengthy Seashore Terrace Theater

Nov 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan Theatre

Dec 05 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara Mann Performing Arts Corridor

Dec 06 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Dec 07 | Pensacola, FL | Saenger Theatre

Jan 16 | San Jose, CA | California Theatre

Jan 17 | Wheatland, CA | Exhausting Rock Stay

Jan 18 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Jan 23 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Jan 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens Auditorium

Jan 25 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Jan 31 | Fayetteville, AR | Walton Arts Middle

Feb 01 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz Theatre

Feb 02 | Wichita, KS | Century II Live performance Corridor

Feb 13 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Feb 14 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Feb 15 | Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Middle for the Performing Arts

Feb 16 | Fayetteville, NC | Crown Theatre

Feb 21 | Binghamton, NY | Broome County Discussion board Theater

Feb 22 | Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

Feb 23 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount

Feb 27 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre

Feb 28 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

Mar 01 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Mar 21 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theater

Mar 22 | Miami, FL | Fillmore Miami Seashore At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Mar 23 | Melbourne, FL | Maxwell C. King Middle For Perf. Arts

Mar 27 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium

Mar 28 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Theater

Mar 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Manufacturing facility

Apr 04 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo State Performing Arts Middle

Apr 05 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre

Apr 06 | Evansville, IN | Victory Theatre

Apr 10 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Stay at 20 Monroe

Apr 11 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater

Apr 12 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre

Apr 25 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Middle

Apr 26 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

Apr 27 | Austin, TX | ACL Stay – Moody Theater

Could 02 | Grand Junction, CO | Avalon Theatre