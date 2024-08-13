Matt Mathews Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his current debut tour, up-and-coming comic Matt Mathews introduced the small print of his subsequent nationwide comedy tour, Boujee On A Price range.
Produced by Stay Nation, the 52-show tour hits the bottom on October twenty fifth at Proctors in Schenectady, NY with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. by way of the winter and spring earlier than wrapping on the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Could third.
For the tour, Matthews will cowl a variety of comedic topics, together with his private experiences whereas doing stand-up, each day life on a farm, and his profession as a boudoir photographer, amongst different issues. He may also carry his “Confessions with Matt” video sequence to the dwell stage, offering an impromptu comedic tackle viewers members who voluntarily share their deep, darkish, secrets and techniques.
“Rising up a broke, homosexual child from the south I at all times dreamed of being a performer, however let’s be actual, these huge desires don’t sometimes come true,” he continues, “Fortunately, I made a decision to take the danger and wager on myself as a comic. By no means in my life did I think about I might then signal an unimaginable cope with Stay Nation for a second headlining tour. I couldn’t do that with out the unimaginable help of the followers and I’m so excited, honored and humbled that so many individuals consider in me. I can’t wait to be again on that stage! Boujee on Price range goes to be wild,” Mathews mentioned.
TOUR DATES:
Oct 25 | Schenectady, NY | Proctors
Oct 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia offered by Highmark
Oct 27 | Montclair, NJ | Wellmont Theater
Nov 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Corridor
Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | The Lyric
Nov 03 | Harmony, NH | Capitol Middle For The Arts
Nov 09 | Kansas Metropolis, MO | Ameristar On line casino Resort Kansas Metropolis*
Nov 14 | Salem, OR | Historic Elsinore Theatre
Nov 15 | Spokane, WA | The Fox
Nov 16 | Kennewick, WA | Toyota Middle
Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre
Nov 23 | Lengthy Seashore, CA | Lengthy Seashore Terrace Theater
Nov 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan Theatre
Dec 05 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara Mann Performing Arts Corridor
Dec 06 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater
Dec 07 | Pensacola, FL | Saenger Theatre
Jan 16 | San Jose, CA | California Theatre
Jan 17 | Wheatland, CA | Exhausting Rock Stay
Jan 18 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Jan 23 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre
Jan 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens Auditorium
Jan 25 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Jan 31 | Fayetteville, AR | Walton Arts Middle
Feb 01 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz Theatre
Feb 02 | Wichita, KS | Century II Live performance Corridor
Feb 13 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium
Feb 14 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Feb 15 | Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Middle for the Performing Arts
Feb 16 | Fayetteville, NC | Crown Theatre
Feb 21 | Binghamton, NY | Broome County Discussion board Theater
Feb 22 | Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre
Feb 23 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount
Feb 27 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre
Feb 28 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace
Mar 01 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Mar 21 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theater
Mar 22 | Miami, FL | Fillmore Miami Seashore At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Mar 23 | Melbourne, FL | Maxwell C. King Middle For Perf. Arts
Mar 27 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium
Mar 28 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Theater
Mar 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Manufacturing facility
Apr 04 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo State Performing Arts Middle
Apr 05 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre
Apr 06 | Evansville, IN | Victory Theatre
Apr 10 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Stay at 20 Monroe
Apr 11 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater
Apr 12 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre
Apr 25 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Middle
Apr 26 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre
Apr 27 | Austin, TX | ACL Stay – Moody Theater
Could 02 | Grand Junction, CO | Avalon Theatre