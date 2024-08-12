Matt Kuchar completes Wyndham Championship alone on Monday

Tiger Woods as soon as mentioned that “golf is a lonely sport.” Matt Kuchar is aware of the sensation after a weird ending Monday to the Wyndham Championship.

Kuchar was the one participant who opted to not end Sunday’s closing spherical at Sedgefield Nation Membership in Greensboro, North Carolina, attributable to darkness.

The PGA Tour veteran returned to the course Monday at 8 a.m. ET to play his 72nd gap, parring the 508-yard, par-4 18th to complete in a 10-way tie for twelfth place at 11 underneath — seven strokes behind winner Aaron Rai of England.

Kuchar’s closing tee shot on Sunday night time had sailed to the left, leaving him 212 yards to the flag. Wanting extra time to evaluate his choices however working out of daylight, he made the weird resolution to complete on Monday.

After receiving line-of-sight aid because of the scoreboard close to the inexperienced, Kuchar dropped within the adjoining fairway and got here up wanting the inexperienced. His third shot struck the flagstick, leaving him a tap-in par. It took six minutes for Kuchar to finish the outlet.

Kuchar apologized Monday to all of the workers and staff who needed to return to the course Monday for him.

“No person needs to be that man that is exhibiting up at present, one particular person, one gap. Not even one gap, half a gap to putt,” Kuchar mentioned Monday.

“So apologies to the match, to all people that needed to come out. I do know it stinks, I do know the ramifications, I do know it stinks. Definitely I apologize to drive all people to come back out right here.”

The T12 end got here with a $135,000 paycheck. Kuchar, 46, additionally moved up 10 spots to No. 103 within the FedEx Cup playoffs — a giant increase to his possibilities of ending the season within the High 125 and sustaining his tour card for 2025.

Data from Subject Degree Media and Reuters was used on this report.