Matt James Hints Engagement Is ‘Next Step’ With Rachael Kirkconnell

Former Bachelor Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are trying ahead to the long run, together with an engagement.

“I believe that’s the subsequent step,” James, 32, quipped through the Thursday, October 10, episode of the “De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan” podcast. “Having had so lots of Rachael’s buddies undergo engagements, I wouldn’t dare go have a look at a hoop with out consulting Rachael first.”

Kirkconnell, 28, concurred that deciding on the diamond is the subsequent step earlier than James pops the query.

“I’ve the finger prepared,” she joked on the podcast. “I really feel that’s undoubtedly one thing we would like. I’m on his time. My drawback is I undoubtedly must go discover a ring I like and every thing, however that’s on him at that time. … That’s an issue, I don’t even know what I need.”

James then agreed with hosts Dani Austin and Jordan Ramirez’s follow-up query that his girlfriend’s jewellery indecision is “in all probability” the one factor holding him again from proposing proper now.

James and Kirkconnell first met on season 25 of The Bachelor, which was filmed in 2020. The graphic designer was James’ remaining decide, however they cut up shortly after the finale aired when Kirkconnell’s previous racially insensitive social media exercise resurfaced. James, the primary Black lead of The Bachelor, and Kirkconnell reconciled in March 2021 one month after the dwell After the Closing Rose particular.

Since rekindling their romance, the pair splits time between their respective residences in Florida and Georgia. In line with James, he’s additionally dropping hints about his proposal intentions.

“I’ve been hinting at marriage for a really very long time,” James jokingly stated on the “De-Influenced” episode. “I don’t suppose Rachael is taking my hints critically. I’m clearly a pair years older than you and ladies are inclined to outlive the lads as a result of, I don’t know, however that’s usually the way it goes. I totally embrace being a stay-at-home dad. I’ll keep dwelling and handle the children, so I’m gonna empower you … [to] begin your individual model.”

Kirkconnell, who laughed off James’ remarks about hints and launching a life-style empire, can be able to construct a household with the previous soccer participant.

“I’ll say this, I like the thought of getting married and having that dedication to at least one one other, and children and household actually excite me,” Kirkconnell said. “However, the thought of planning a marriage actually places me off. Like typically I’m simply, like, ‘Let’s simply elope.’”

James beforehand advised Us Weekly that he and Kirkconnell weren’t succumbing to exterior pressures to quicken their timeline.

“We’re doing nice. I really feel like once you really feel strain, it’s once you don’t wanna do one thing,” James completely advised Us in June. “So I’ve by no means actually felt strain [to get engaged] as a result of it’s one thing that I’ve all the time wished to do. It’s one thing that we’re gonna do sooner or later. That’s why we’re collectively and what we’re working towards. I’m enthusiastic about our future.”