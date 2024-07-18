Matt Gaetz taunts nemesis Kevin McCarthy at 2024 RNC, gets called out

The Republicans on the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference have been attempting to unfold the theme of unity this week.

Matt Gaetz apparently hasn’t gotten the message.

The Florida congressman, who’s among the many many audio system on Day 3 of the conference in Milwaukee, was seeking to decide a combat on Tuesday together with his nemesis, former U.S. Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz, who led the trouble to oust McCarthy from his place final 12 months, went as much as McCarthy on the ground of the conference at Fiserv Discussion board and taunted him on not receiving a talking gig.

“You’d get booed off the stage,” Gaetz hurled on the California Republican.

McCarthy, who was conducting an interview on the time, possible did not have time for Gaetz’s antics.

However another person close by noticed the encounter and needed to place Gaetz in his place.

“Shut up, Gaetz,” the person stated. “Don’t be an ass—-.”

Gaetz apparently needed to dish it out however did not prefer to be referred to as out primarily based on what got here subsequent.

“Dude, I don’t even know who you’re,” Gaetz fired again as they stared at one another practically nose to nose.

“It doesn’t matter, don’t be an ass—-,” the person stated once more.

Gaetz walked away.

He advised The Hill that McCarthy “was saying one thing very unfaithful and nasty about me to CNN. So, it is a conference ground. I believed it’d be OK to convene a bit bit.”

Gaetz will likely be one of many first audio system on the RNC Wednesday night time between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

The encounter between Gaetz and McCarthy caught the eye of Wisconsin’s U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who is also making his personal headlines this week on the RNC.

Van Orden, who’s on the conference however not talking, accused an anti-war protester of assault throughout an incident in downtown Milwaukee.

Van Orden did not name Gaetz by identify in an X (previously Twitter) put up however it’s clear he is referring to Gaetz when he calls him a “little (expletive).”

Not very unifying.