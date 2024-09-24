‘Matlock’ Premiere Ratings Are Strong for CBS

CBS’ replace on Matlock introduced in a robust viewers for its premiere Sunday evening.

The authorized drama starring Kathy Bates — which shares a reputation and primary premise with the Eighties-90s sequence starring Andy Griffith, however not a lot else — introduced in 7.73 million viewers for its debut. Excluding reveals that debuted after the Tremendous Bowl, that’s the biggest sequence premiere viewers for a CBS present in additional than 5 years (since The Code adopted an NCIS episode in April 2019).

The 7.73 million viewers additionally would have ranked within the prime 5 amongst CBS’ same-day audiences for scripted reveals final season (once more, not together with the post-Tremendous Bowl premiere for Tracker).

Matlock turned within the largest same-day viewers among the many handful of community reveals that had season or sequence premieres final week (the Nielsen-measured 2024-25 season formally begins Monday). Among the many others, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars drew the largest complete viewers (4.97 million viewers), a bit of forward of Survivor (4.72 million) on CBS. Fox’s drama Rescue: Hello-Surf — which adopted an NFL doubleheader Sunday — premiered to 4.7 million viewers, primarily based on Nielsen’s quick nationwide scores (and would possibly alter some within the last numbers, which is able to arrive Tuesday).

Excessive Potential adopted DWTS on ABC Sept. 17 with 3.59 million viewers, an excellent bit forward of The Good Physician’s same-day common (2.48 million) within the 10 p.m. Tuesday spot final spring.

Rescue: Hello-Surf led final week’s premieres with a 1.1 score amongst adults 18-49 — equal to about 1.48 million viewers in that age vary — with an help from the NFL lead-in; that’s the very best demographic score for a fall drama sequence premiere since CBS’ God Friended Me in 2018. DWTS and Survivor every posted a 0.73 (about 980,000 viewers) in the important thing ad-sales demographic.

Additionally over the weekend, The CW’s first broadcast of NASCAR’s Xfinity Collection averaged 906,000 viewers Friday evening, the community’s greatest displaying in eight months.

Elsewhere, The Penguin pulled in 5.3 million cross-platform viewers over its first 4 days on HBO and Max. That’s forward of the newest season premieres for each Succession (4.9 million viewers) and The White Lotus (4.1 million) over the identical size of time — although each of them premiered on a Sunday evening, and The Penguin debuted on a Thursday.

Sept. 23, 2:47 p.m. Up to date with scores for Rescue: Hello-Surf on Fox and the NASCAR Xfinity Collection on The CW.

Sept. 23, 3:26 p.m. Up to date with Penguin scores.