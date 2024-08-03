Matches and How to Watch the WWE Event

Cody Rhodes is about to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE’s hottest occasion of the summer time.

He’ll headline SummerSlam on Aug. 3 in a match towards Solo Sikoa. Sikoa is the cousin of Roman Reigns, the previous chief of the villainous “Bloodline” faction whom Rhodes defeated at WrestleMania 40 in April to seize his championship. Reigns has been absent from WWE TV since, so Sikoa has anointed himself the brand new “Tribal Chief” and has rebooted “The Bloodline” with three new members.

“The Bloodline” continues to be a thorn in Rhodes’ aspect. Courtesy WWE

Sikoa established himself as a contender for the title after pinning Rhodes in a six-man tag group match on the Cash within the Financial institution occasion July 6.

There are a number of different championship matches on the cardboard for SummerSlam, together with Ladies’s World Champion Liv Morgan going through Rhea Ripley amid a tense love triangle with Dominik Mysterio at its heart.

There may also be a deeply private match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk that can function Seth Rollins because the visitor referee.

Learn on for extra about this yr’s SummerSlam.

When is SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam will happen Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. ET.

The place is the placement for SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam will likely be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium, dwelling of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Cleveland beforehand hosted SummerSlam in 1996.

How can I watch SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam will stream stay on Peacock, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Be taught concerning the subscription plans for Peacock right here. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s guardian firm, NBCUniversal.)

What are the SummerSlam 2024 matches?

Listed below are the introduced matches for SummerSlam:

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with particular visitor referee Seth Rollins)

Ladies’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Ladies’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker